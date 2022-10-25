Read full article on original website
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
Our favorite local Halloween decorations
Tombs of terror in Ingleside, shaky skeletons in Portland, towering villains in Corpus Christi, and possessed phantoms in Portland are a few of the spooky things you will see.
The Gnarly Marlin Now Open at Cove Harbor in Rockport
The newest addition to Cove Harbor, located in Rockport, Texas, is finally here. The Gnarly Marlin Waterfront Eatery & Bar is a family-friendly establishment offering an all-new dining experience to the area. The restaurant made the move from Lake Travis to the Texas coast this past summer and is one...
Multiple airlines express interest in coming to Corpus Christi at Vegas trade convention
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Routes World 2022 conference allowed Corpus Christi International Airport Director Kevin Smith to gauge airlines’ interest in bringing routes to the Coastal Bend, and he tells 3NEWS those conversations went very well. Southern Airways Express, as well as JSX – an airline which...
Corpus Christi Veterans Stand Down to deliver hygiene and a warm meal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention homeless veterans, the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veteran's Affairs is hosting a one stop access to benefit you. They will be providing some basic items for your immediate use including a hot lunch, personal hygiene kits, hair cuts, flu shots and more. Contact...
Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
Enter if you dare: 3NEWS visits one haunted house that will have you spooked
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Halloween all you need to remember is the house at the corner of California and San Antonio Street. That's where 3NEWS found one of the scariest Halloween display's that you and your family might dare to visit. At first glance, you might think you...
Haunted houses terrorize Coastal Bend
Oct. 28-31 Fright Night Haunted House 2022. 615 Mesquite St. (next to the House of Rock), Corpus Christi. This haunted house comes with warning labels — lots of them — all ending with “ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK.” Check the website for a preview video. Haunting...
Friday Night Fever Week 10 scores
It's game time-- Here are Week 10's scores for all of the Highschool teams around the area. Make sure you tune in for your Friday Night Fever Highlights.
Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto. O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues. According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to...
Toddler gets food poisoning from expired formula parent says Walmart sold her
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased the baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass, she said.
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say
KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
DPS trooper strikes deal with DA's office
Holly Thomas, one of two Department of Public Safety troopers arrested last year, has agreed to participate in a pretrial diversion program.
Nueces County Jail Population at 102%
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
