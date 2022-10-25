ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebendmag.com

The Gnarly Marlin Now Open at Cove Harbor in Rockport

The newest addition to Cove Harbor, located in Rockport, Texas, is finally here. The Gnarly Marlin Waterfront Eatery & Bar is a family-friendly establishment offering an all-new dining experience to the area. The restaurant made the move from Lake Travis to the Texas coast this past summer and is one...
ROCKPORT, TX
KSAT 12

Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccbiznews.com

Haunted houses terrorize Coastal Bend

Oct. 28-31 Fright Night Haunted House 2022. 615 Mesquite St. (next to the House of Rock), Corpus Christi. This haunted house comes with warning labels — lots of them — all ending with “ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK.” Check the website for a preview video. Haunting...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto. O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues. According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
KINGSVILLE, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Nueces County Jail Population at 102%

NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
NUECES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy