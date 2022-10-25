Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
City cites Koehler for Koozies demo
An open space is pictured Friday at 455 Franklin St., which previously was occupied by the unsafe structure. Less than two months ago, the Koozies building at 455 Franklin St. in Mount Airy stood as a hulking reminder to its past prominence — reduced to a crumbling safety hazard that posed ongoing headaches to city officials.
Finance: New IRS tax codes released, a brief overview for North Carolinians.
IRS , American Flag(MyChesCo) Now that American’s are about halfway through the fiscal year, the IRS has released new tax codes/rates for 2023. In North Carolina, according to the census bureau, the median household income in North Carolina is $56,642. While the unmarried individual median income is $32,993. Below are the new rates for these median income thresholds. Referencing the census bureau’sdata for household income,
Mount Airy News
AG Stein talks opioid settlement millions
Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes leaders discuss long term spending. Mark Willis of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is seen explaining the county’s priorities grid. The grid was made by ranking what Surry County residents said were the largest issues facing the county versus what is permissible use of the settlement funds, and what can be accomplished. A copy of the grid was sent back to Raleigh with Stein.
Mount Airy News
Pilot Middle student essay winner
Friday marked the last day of in-person events at schools in Surry County related to Red Ribbon Week 2022. Members of the county’s office of substance abuse recovery have teamed all week long with the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, Interact clubs, and law enforcement representatives from Mount Airy police, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to make presentations to students on substance use disorder.
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
New report shows North Carolina hospitals' Medicare finances don't add up
Some North Carolina hospitals that said they lose money treating Medicare patients have actually made money treating them. That’s according to a new report from the state treasurer’s office, which examined federal Medicare records. The report found Charlotte-based Atrium Health had the largest difference between its stated Medicare losses and the Medicare profits it self-reported.
Government Technology
North Carolina Gov Signs Zero-Emission Fleet Executive Order
(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that could pave the way for more electric trucks, buses and vans to roll across the state. Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program, which will require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles to make an increasing percentage of their North Carolina fleets zero-emission starting by 2025.
Mount Airy News
Fall festival underway at Oak Crest
Oak Crest Cottage Farm will be holding its third annual fall festival this weekend, with proceeds from the event going toward the Alzheimer’s Association. The two-day festival got underway on Friday, and will do so again on Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m. each day. The event will include...
Mount Airy News
Farm hosting benefit gospel concert
The Saturday before Halloween isn’t just a time to make plans for that — a GospelFest also is scheduled today to aid a local African-American preservation project. Today’s (Saturday’s) concert will he held at Miss Angel’s Farm and Orchard at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), which is west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89. It is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. as part of an ongoing series of events at that venue to aid non-profit organizations.
Mount Airy News
Hog-killing day
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. For those of us who grew up in these mountains, there was...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
Surry County woman wins $100K from $30 scratch-off ticket
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — When this Pilot Mountain woman couldn't buy the scratch-off she wanted, she chose a Fabulous Fortune ticket instead. It was her lucky day because she won a $100,000 prize. Dana Pruitt said the ticket that wasn't her first choice, but it turned out to be...
Mount Airy News
Book Smarts
Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:. Come out and meet author Leah Weiss. She has written two books set in North Carolina. If the Creek Don’t Rise and All the Little Hopes. ***. Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday...
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass more than 1 million ballots cast in 2022 general election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than one million North Carolina voters have cast ballots in the 2022 general election, according to the North Carolina State Board Of Elections. The voting number includes over 950,000 in-person early voters and more than 87,000 by-mail voters. Check out more information regarding N.C. ballots...
Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of the passage […]
Mount Airy News
Frank talk from DEA to local students
One of the stars of the Red Ribbon Week presentation Wednesday was Mount Airy’s K-9, Sultan, who showed off keen detection skills and a love of giant dog treats with handler Sgt. Barry Robertson. A period of question and answers with the students of Mount Airy Middle School was...
Mount Airy News
Downtown Halloween event to scare up crowds
Witches, wizards, ghosts, skeletons, superheroes and more are expected to invade downtown Mount Airy Monday afternoon, but don’t worry — they’ll all be part of an annual Halloween celebration there. From 3 to 5 p.m., North Main Street in the central business district is to be transformed...
