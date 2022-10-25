The Saturday before Halloween isn’t just a time to make plans for that — a GospelFest also is scheduled today to aid a local African-American preservation project. Today’s (Saturday’s) concert will he held at Miss Angel’s Farm and Orchard at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), which is west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89. It is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. as part of an ongoing series of events at that venue to aid non-profit organizations.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO