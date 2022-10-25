Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Listen to Rihanna's rih-turn to music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack
The upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just got more exciting. Following the news that Rihanna is set to appear at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, the singer and cosmetics mogul has shared “Lift Me Up,” performed for the Marvel sequel. It’s the first music she has released since a feature on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Believe It” in 2020.
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will also direct Venom 3
Back in June, star Tom Hardy shared that the script for the third Venom was complete. Now, Deadline has reported that the movie’s director will be none other than screenwriter Kelly Marcel, who also penned and produced the first two installments. Per Variety, this will be her directorial feature debut. Her other writing credits include Fifty Shades Of Grey and Cruella.
Jason Bateman and Jude Law to follow the Black Rabbit in mysterious Netflix drama
Two famous actors are getting together for a thing we know very little about, which means we all get to experience the excitement of seeing their names and faces next to each other—even if we get very little else out of it. The two famous actors are Jason Bateman and Jude Law, and Deadline says they’re going to executive produce and star in a new limited series for Netflix called Black Rabbit. Bateman will also direct, and the series will be written by Kate Susman and King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin.
A collection of official GIFs may have spoiled Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion character
[The following may contain spoilers for Marvel’s Secret Invasion.]. Back in September, Marvel released a trailer for Secret Invasion, its upcoming Disney+ series about Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury getting wrapped up in a sci-fi spy thriller where shape-shifting aliens may or may not be infiltrating high-level government positions. The trailer featured Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, but it also teased appearances from Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, whose characters are still a mystery… though we can make some educated guesses, especially now that a list of seemingly official Secret Invasion GIFs on the Tenor GIF database (via Collider) has apparently revealed who Emilia Clarke is playing.
Before the Guardians, James Gunn made some of the weirdest superhero movies of all time
Fair to say that this past week has been the biggest one of James Gunn’s career: Eight years after making an international name for himself with Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy—and four since Disney unceremoniously fired him from the franchise, before sheepishly bringing him back once it was clear that all of the most beloved aspects of those (very successful) films were a direct product of Gunn’s tastes, obsessions, and instincts—the Distinguished Competition over at DC Films made massive headlines on Tuesday by announcing that it was putting Gunn in charge. Along with The Conjuring franchise’s Peter Safran, Gunn is being handed the keys to a battered, damaged, but not unsalvageable kingdom, with an eye on fulfilling Warner Bros. Discovery’s very clearly stated goal to find a producer as adept at making popular superhero movies—and churning out regular superhero billions—as Marvel’s Kevin Feige.
William Jackson Harper joins Ant Man 3 and whoops, Twitter just lost its mind again
The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has just lined up his next film role, with Variety reporting that the Midsommar actor will soon be joining the MCU in next February’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania in an undisclosed role, and—hey, wait, do you hear that?. No, okay,...
Netflix cruelly steals Girls5eva from rival Peacock
Like a bully demanding lunch money from some unpopular nerd, Netflix has stolen the comedy series Girls5eva from poor, unfortunate Peacock. This comes as Netflix has found itself on a sudden upswing after a difficult year while Peacock has… just had a difficult year of its own, so while it was all surely handled properly and Netflix didn’t literally steal it (it’s probably more likely that Netflix saved the show), it’s hard not to see this as one kid knocking the schoolbooks out of another kid’s hands and then kicking them down the hallway.
Per Chloë Grace Moretz, prepping for a Martin Scorsese film involves a big cardboard box and a lot of movies
When a passion for the form is at the core of your directorial philosophy, as is the case with Martin Scorsese, watching is just as important as creating. It’s something Chloë Grace Moretz learned when she was just a tween, starring in Scorsese’s 2011 film Hugo. In an exclusive interview with The A.V. Club’s own Jack Smart, The Peripheral star recalls Hugo’s road to fruition, which she says began with a movie ultramarathon courtesy of Scorsese.
