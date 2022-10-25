Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
tmpresale.com
The Judds: The Final Tour in Omaha, NE Feb 9th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The Judds: The Final Tour presale password that we have had lots of requests for is available now 😀. While this special presale opportunity exists, you get the chance to buy The Judds: The Final Tour performance tickets ahead of the public. You might never have another chance to watch...
News Channel Nebraska
Icon, Shania Twain to stop in Lincoln for tour date
LINCOLN, Neb. -- "Let's go girls" icon, Shania Twain will be making a stop in Lincoln next year as part of her Queen of Me Tour. Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the best-selling female artist in country music history. Twain will be releasing her new album, Queen of...
earnthenecklace.com
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
Omaha's Museum of Shadows is home to largest collection of haunted artifacts
Ayda was voted the creepiest doll in the world over the infamous Annabelle doll. She is one of thousands of haunted artifacts at the museum.
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
wearemillardsouth.com
So is Vala’s Pumpkin Patch a scam or what?
Almost everyone at Millard South has been to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch. Vala’s is nostalgia bait at its finest, and its popularity is only increasing. So as inflation runs rampant and prices rapidly increase, is Vala’s worth its hefty admission fee?. When I went to Vala’s this year,...
1011now.com
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based Spreetail announced a number of layoffs on Thursday. The e-commerce company, who according to its website is “a full-service ecommerce accelerator” did not comment on the total number of layoffs. In a message sent out by Global CEO Brett Thome, the company is...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Omaha to Mount Rushmore
The road trip from Omaha to Mount Rushmore is for travelers seeking the unexpected. This Midwest adventure is rich with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning hikes, making it the journey towards the iconic towering sculpture that is Mount Rushmore. The 560-mile road trip from Omaha to Mount Rushmore takes about...
lehsoracle.com
LPS implements 3 new sports for all high schools
Lincoln East and all Lincoln Public Schools recently announced the addition of three new sports for all of the high schools: Girls Wrestling and Boys and Girls Bowling. Kicking off this year, these three new sports will occur for the first time in Lincoln East history. As the winter sports season approaches, these new sports are gearing up for their first time.
Adoption Option: Nana at the Midlands Humane Society
Meet Nana! Chris was introduced to this sweet girl at the Midlands Humane Society. She is a 4-year-old spayed female Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
'Nebraska is about volunteerism': 11 honorees recognized by Serve Nebraska
Nebraskans are known for being good. Studies put the state in the top 10 in the country for the highest rate of volunteerism.
kfornow.com
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
Omaha hospital calling for new volunteers to help therapy dog shortage
CHI CUMC Bergan Mercy in Omaha is calling for new volunteer pups to help patients and become new therapy dogs.
WOWT
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0