Top Speed
Top 10 Triumph Motorcycles In Its Long History
Is there a name more evocative in motorcycling than Triumph? The company was founded in the late 1800s by a German immigrant who initially went into the bicycle business and who, by 1902, produced its first motorcycle. Triumph survived both world wars to enjoy its greatest period from the late 1940s through to its eventual demise in the 1970s and many of the models are the very epitome of the British motorcycle. It was Triumph that first introduced the parallel-twin engine in a form that was acceptable to the public and which every other motorcycle manufacturer would copy in an attempt to keep up once the second world war was over and production could return to civilian motorcycles. Once held up as an example of everything that was wrong about the British motorcycle industry that eventually led to its demise, Triumph is once again at the forefront of motorcycling in the 21st century, having been resurrected in the early 1990s. The following is a list of some of the most significant models from Triumph’s 120-year history.
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Expensive Motorcycles In 2022
There are some astonishingly good motorcycles out there that won't break the bank or end your marriage, but what about bikes that are as much about flaunting your status on the wealth ladder as they are riding? Cars may cross into the seven-figure range when you start talking about exotic brands, but when it comes to bikes, even the most expensive out there come won't necessarily empty your wallet. Here are the 10 most expensive bikes you can buy in 2022.
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick
After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States. The post New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Which Small SUV Lasts the Longest?
Some small SUVs have the potential to last well over 10 years. Which small SUV lasts the longest? The post Which Small SUV Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Royal Enfield Can Smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a Drag Race!
Smashing looks, a simple nature, and a thumping engine is what come to mind when you think about Royal Enfield, but never speed. Even the company’s flagship 650cc lineup, a global hit, leaves you wanting more grunt, particularly so in the smaller 350s and 500s. There’s no lack of potential, though, and custom bike shops often whip up some insanely fast Royal Enfields that provide extra punch. For example, Revelry Racing’s Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 drag racer can smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Don't believe it? Well, there's proof below.
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
Top Speed
Toyota Might Be A Little Too Ambitious About The GR86 As New Rumors Suggest The Unthinkable
Toyota’s smallest sports car, the GR86, proves that you don’t need a $100,000 Porsche to have fun on the road. Although it is renowned for handling finesse, its performance is relatively underwhelming. But, there is fresh news coming out of Japan with a hint the third-generation model of the GR86 will be turbocharged to provide added pep.
ConsumerAffairs
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade
When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Top Speed
Here's Proof the Nissan Z Is A True Enthusiast Car
With a history dating back to 1969 when the original Nissan Fairlady Z went on sale in Japan, the Z is one of the most tuned cars in the world. Movies like "Fast and Furious" made it so that people's imagination went crazy, and the Z, no matter what generation, has long inspired owners and fans to go overboard with modifications. But while some do a good job, you can also find tuned Z cars out there that do not exactly look like cars anymore. In an attempt to help these people, NISMO is preparing a series of performance-oriented accessory parts for the new generation Nissan, and they will be fully revealed during the 2022 SEMA Show.
8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine
We've compiled eight issues that can potentially destroy the 6.0-liter diesel engine in your Ford F-250 Super Duty. The post 8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One-of-a-Kind Ford F-100 Roadster Selling At Maple Brothers Auction
This restomod Ford F-100 is highly custom. Ford did a great job designing the pickup trucks in the 1950s. These are some of the most desirable trucks on the collector market. The iconic step sides and flared wheel wells roll into the current days like a bolt of lightning. Some of these trucks have been modified to make them even better than when they left the factory, and this particular example is a custom F-100 like you’ve never seen.
4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T
The Subaru WRX STI and Chevy Camaro LT1 are just a couple of the cars that can brag about being faster than a Dodge Challenger R/T The post 4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW M1000RR Is The Ultimate Superbike
BMW certainly made the motorcycle world sit up and take notice with the first-generation S1000RR in 2009: at a stroke, it re-wrote many of the sports bike rules. Designed specifically to give BMW an entry into the World Superbike Championship, it failed to garner any significant success, but BMW is committed, and its next weapon is the M1000RR, the first motorcycle to wear the famous BMW ‘M’ badge.
