FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Xpress
Art in the Heart Nov.-Dec. schedule announced
A new line up of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December 2022. A final schedule for January-March artists will be released subsequently. To learn more about the artists and their projects, please visit ashevillenc.gov/artintheheart. Images and videos of completed...
WNC Scary Stories: The smell of cigarettes
The back hallway of our massage center, where the treatment rooms are, has a ghost, a distinctly older female presence that is especially noticeable after sunset. Everyone who has ever worked with us after dark has sensed an eerie presence back there. And even during the day when no one else is in the building, you can smell her smoking cigarettes. Everyone has smelled it at some point. Also, the thermostats randomly get turned off and on, and everyone swears it wasn’t them.
Local authors share book recommendations for the Halloween season
Love it or hate it, there’s no escaping the scary thrills that Halloween inspires each year. For those less inclined toward horror films but still in the mood for something spooky, Xpress has you covered. In the spirit of All Hallows Eve, we reached out to local authors for their recommendations for seasonally appropriate, scary reads set in the South.
Binx’s Home for Black Cats fights superstition, saves lives
If a black cat crosses your path, give it a loving home. That’s the message of Asheville nonprofit Binx’s Home for Black Cats, a rescue that focuses exclusively on fostering and adopting black cats. Binx’s grew out of Hannah Soboleski’s personal experience fostering black cats for other local...
Council approves Close the GAP plan
Asheville’s future will be a lot more walkable, bikeable and accessible, at least if the goals of the city’s new Close the GAP transportation plan come to fruition. The document, unanimously approved by Asheville City Council Oct. 25, aims to increase the connectivity of greenways, improve sidewalks and bike lanes and make public walkways friendlier for disabled residents.
Major I-40 bridge projects starting in Haywood County on Oct. 31
Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will launch a two-year project to completely replace two bridges on Interstate 40 in Haywood County on Monday. Transportation officials have designed a traffic management plan to retain one lane of travel in each direction...
Buncombe considers $31.2M for school capital projects
Security, technology and a better place to play tennis: All are included among nearly $31.2 million in capital spending for local schools recommended by Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission. The county Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on accepting those recommendations during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Thomas Wolfe Memorial announces winners of 2022 Student Writing Competition
The Thomas Wolfe Memorial invited local students grades 4 to 12 to participate in the annual “Telling Our Tales” Student Writing Competition. While best known for his novels, Thomas Wolfe also wrote many short stories. This competition was based on the example of Wolfe’s story, published in The Hills Beyond (1941), “Return of the Prodigal: The Thing Imagined.” Students submitted their own work of fiction inspired by the words of Thomas Wolfe. Cash awards were sponsored by the Friends of Thomas Wolfe for each three age groups.
Next formal City Council meeting set for Nov. 15; Nov. 8 meeting canceled
The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held on Tuesday, November 15, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and must sign-up at the door outside the Council Chamber. To accommodate those who do not yet feel secure attending in person, or those who have other barriers to participating in person, City Council will continue to accept remote comments via email or voicemail through the Engagement Hub until 9 a.m. the day of the City Council meeting. Additionally, comments can be directly emailed to Council at any time at ashevillenccouncil@ashevillenc.gov.
Letter: Why I support the affordable housing bond referendum
The scarcity of affordable housing is not a new issue in Buncombe County, but it is a problem that has greatly increased in recent years. Despite existing efforts to bring more affordable housing online, the challenge for workers, seniors and people on a fixed income to find an affordable home, either to rent or own, has gotten much harder as rents and home prices have rapidly increased. The problem is widely recognized, but what are the solutions?
Evergreen third graders to present aid to Asheville heroes Nov. 1
Press release from Evergreen Community Charter School. On November 1st at 1:00 p.m., there will be a presentation on the field of Evergreen Community Charter School. We invite the public to join us as we celebrate some local heroes. These heroes work in nonprofits, run small businesses, study fractions, read The BFG and study the life cycle of amphibians.
Xpress holds forum for Buncombe school board candidates
Tensions were high heading into the Oct. 14 forum for Buncombe County Board of Education candidates. The previous afternoon, Kim Plemmons and Rob Elliot had announced they would pull out of the event, being hosted at Black Wall Street AVL in partnership with Mountain Xpress. Plemmons and Elliot, registered Democrats...
