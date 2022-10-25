ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lovie Smith prepared to expand Christian Harris' role in defense

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDYnY_0iln5yiJ00

Lovie Smith is ready to turn around the Houston Texans’ fortunes after a disappointing 1-4-1 start to their 2022 season, and judging from his Monday post-mortem with the media following their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, rookie linebacker Christian Harris will play a big role in their future.

Asked where Harris stands among the Texans’ deep linebacker group, Smith seemed confident in the rookie’s ability to keep up with opponents after seeing the film from his NFL debut on Sunday. There is a process, Smith explained, and Harris is playing his part flawlessly.

“It’s pretty simple on how we do it,” Smith said. “Who are our best options that we feel like we can be successful with defensively? If we think he’s one of them, we’ll find ways for him to get on the field. I would say Christian Harris is one of those guys and we found a way to start the process yesterday. He didn’t do anything yesterday that said we should give him less. To me, he did things that said give him more.”

Though he only recorded one tackle, Harris proved to be a capable option in the middle of Houston’s defense and showed an ability to maintain gap discipline that helped stymie the Raiders before the floodgates opened in the fourth quarter. Make no mistake, there will still be a learning curve for the young linebacker, but the pieces are certainly there for Harris to develop into an exciting player.

His Pro Bowl potential was evident on the film from his time at the University of Alabama, and in the right system, he should be able to maximize his talent to make a huge impact for the Texans in the coming years. With the trade deadline just a week away and Houston’s linebacker corps looking to be loaded with potential trade candidates, Smith may find himself leaning on Harris’ contributions sooner than some might have expected given his outstanding play against Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster shakeup sends 3 to IR, add 5 vs Bears in Week 8

It was all good just a week ago. Entering this point in time in Week 7, the conversation in this space was about the Cowboys getting themselves healthy heading into the middle of the season. The most important cog, quarterback Dak Prescott was returning and the team’s injury report was thinning out. Now? Dallas has to once again shake up their roster to get themselves prepared for the next opponent, the Chicago Bears.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football players, media react on Twitter to MSU tunnel assault

We still don’t know much about what happened in the Lloyd Carr Tunnel at The Big House after the game except what we saw on video and what Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel said after the game. But, according to Harbaugh two Wolverines were assaulted in the Michigan Stadium tunnel by several Michigan State players immediately following the 29-7 win by the maize and blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame fans fed up with Drew Pyne vent on Twitter

You have to feel bad for Drew Pyne. He became an accidental starting quarterback for Notre Dame after Tyler Buchner went down with a season-ending injury during the Irish’s second game. To his credit, he has handled this situation about as well as he possibly can. However, none of that matters to a loud part of the Irish fan base that has seen more of Pyne than it cares to any longer.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears get back to work this weekend on a short week following their dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. They’re back on the road, this time heading down to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys and hopefully start a winning streak for the first time this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predictions for Commanders vs. Colts, Week 8

A lot is riding on Washington’s [3-4] Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts [3-3-1]. Not only are the Commanders trying to win their third consecutive game and get back to .500, but the “rivalry” has also heated up recently due to Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay’s repeated comments surrounding Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malik Willis in line to start for Tennessee Titans on Sunday

A former Auburn Tiger is set to start in his first NFL game on Sunday. According to a report from NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has battled an illness all week and missed Saturday’s walk-through ahead of the Titans’ game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. As a result, it appears that Malik Willis will get his first professional start.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How have Chiefs rookies performed up to 2022 bye week?

The Kansas City Chiefs have seen 10 draft picks and 11 total rookies on the 53-man roster through the first seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Their rookie class has provided some major contributions to the success they’ve seen, with seven of them starting games for the team. Should the rookies to continue to play at a high level in the second half of the season, this group could prove to be one of Brett Veach’s best draft classes yet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy