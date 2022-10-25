ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates

Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
NBC New York

Amazon Will Open 172,000-Square-Foot Project Kuiper Internet Satellite Factory

Amazon is building a new factory in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, Washington, to support manufacturing of its Project Kuiper internet satellites. Project Kuiper is Amazon's plan to launch 3,000-plus internet satellites into low Earth orbit to extend high-speed broadband internet access around the globe. Amazon said Thursday it will...
KIRKLAND, WA
NBC New York

Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
NBC New York

Elon Musk Now in Charge of Twitter, CEO and CFO Have Left, Sources Say

CNBC's David Faber reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, CNBC has learned. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance...
NBC New York

Many Young People Prefer ‘Buy Now, Pay Later' to Credit Cards—Here's Why

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. From Klarna to Affirm to Afterpay, various "buy now, pay later" services are popping up as a popular alternative to traditional credit cards, especially among younger consumers. These microloans allow users to split a purchase into multiple equal...
NBC New York

Etsy's COO Has 3 Tips for Making Money This Holiday Season—From ‘Meaningful' Gifts to the Color Hot Pink

If you're planning to look for more deals and generally be a bit more thrifty this upcoming holiday shopping season, you're far from alone — and retailers are well aware. That's why small-business owners and side hustlers on platforms like Etsy begin preparing for the holiday season before Halloween, says Raina Moskowitz, Etsy's chief operating officer.
NBC New York

Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs

Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
NBC New York

How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy

Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
NBC New York

Twitter ‘Cannot Become a Free-For-All Hellscape,' Musk Tells Advertisers

Billionaire Elon Musk sought to reassure advertisers of his intentions in buying Twitter on the eve of his deadline to close the acquisition and avoid a new court date. The Wall Street Journal reported that many advertisers are concerned about his speculated plans to scale back content moderation and potential conflicts of interest.

