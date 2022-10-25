Read full article on original website
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
Amazon Will Open 172,000-Square-Foot Project Kuiper Internet Satellite Factory
Amazon is building a new factory in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, Washington, to support manufacturing of its Project Kuiper internet satellites. Project Kuiper is Amazon's plan to launch 3,000-plus internet satellites into low Earth orbit to extend high-speed broadband internet access around the globe. Amazon said Thursday it will...
‘Safe Port in the Storm:' Why Investors Rewarded Apple But Fled Its Big Tech Peers After Earnings
Apple's performance during earnings this week got a drastically different reaction from investors than other Big Tech companies. Apple shares were up about 7% Friday morning after it reported earnings Thursday. Microsoft and Alphabet had their worst days of the year Wednesday. Meta plunged 24% Thursday, and Amazon was down...
Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
Fintech Firm Upgrade Offers Top U.S. Savings Rate of 3.5% as Competition for Deposits Heats Up
The fintech startup's Premier Savings account is being launched Thursday with a 3.5% annual percentage yield, according to CEO Renaud Laplanche. That is higher than any account currently tracked by Bankrate.com, senior analyst Ted Rossman said in an email. Upgrade's product requires a minimum balance of $1,000 to earn the...
Elon Musk Now in Charge of Twitter, CEO and CFO Have Left, Sources Say
CNBC's David Faber reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, CNBC has learned. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance...
Many Young People Prefer ‘Buy Now, Pay Later' to Credit Cards—Here's Why
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. From Klarna to Affirm to Afterpay, various "buy now, pay later" services are popping up as a popular alternative to traditional credit cards, especially among younger consumers. These microloans allow users to split a purchase into multiple equal...
Etsy's COO Has 3 Tips for Making Money This Holiday Season—From ‘Meaningful' Gifts to the Color Hot Pink
If you're planning to look for more deals and generally be a bit more thrifty this upcoming holiday shopping season, you're far from alone — and retailers are well aware. That's why small-business owners and side hustlers on platforms like Etsy begin preparing for the holiday season before Halloween, says Raina Moskowitz, Etsy's chief operating officer.
‘I Don't Lose Sleep': Bank of America CEO Isn't Worried About Financing the Twitter Deal
The CEO of Bank of America, one of the financiers of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, doesn't appear worried about the deal. When asked if he would lose sleep over it, he said: "I've got experts that handle the clients and I don't lose sleep on them. I lose sleep for a lot of other things, but not for that."
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Issues Bankruptcy Warning and the Stock Is Down 97% for the Year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs
Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Twitter ‘Cannot Become a Free-For-All Hellscape,' Musk Tells Advertisers
Billionaire Elon Musk sought to reassure advertisers of his intentions in buying Twitter on the eve of his deadline to close the acquisition and avoid a new court date. The Wall Street Journal reported that many advertisers are concerned about his speculated plans to scale back content moderation and potential conflicts of interest.
