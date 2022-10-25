HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]

