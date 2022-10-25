Read full article on original website
Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington
Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy lost their lives in a targeted attack at a Bristol home more than two weeks ago. Friday Night Football: West Haven VS. Sheehan Friday Night Football: Wethersfield VS. South Windsor. Friday Night Football: Windham VS. Waterford. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:55 AM...
24-Year-Old Berlin Man Killed In Hartford Crash
A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early this morning. The crash took place in Hartford around 2:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area for...
Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury
Friday Night Football: West Haven VS. Sheehan Friday Night Football: Wethersfield VS. South Windsor. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two people...
Waterbury police investigating fatal crash after car found in wooded area
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. Police said just after 9 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road for the report of a car in a wooded area off a roadway. Two people were found inside the car at […]
Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head during what Hartford police described as a road rage incident. Police confirmed the identity of the victim as Manuel Rodriguez. They said a suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue on Thursday.
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Upon arrival this morning, employees discovered the damage to multiple vehicles and notified the Manchester Police Department. “That’s ridiculous that people have to be in a...
3 New Haven Men Wanted For Armed Carjacking Nabbed After Police Pursuit In Milford
Three Connecticut men have been charged in connection with two armed carjackings following a police pursuit. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers initiated a traffic stop for motor vehicle violations after it was determined the...
Police: Wanted Waterbury man hit 2 cruisers, 2 other cars while trying to escape
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Waterbury man who was wanted for alleged drug crimes, assault and violating a protective order drove into two police cruisers and two other vehicles while trying to escape from officers Thursday, according to authorities. Joseph Ferland was found at the scene after police received multiple complaints of shots being […]
One dead following a crash in Agawam
On Saturday morning, there was a fatal motor vehicle crash on South Street in Agawam.
Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers
Eyewitness News meteorologist Scot Haney tracks our weather pattern approaching Halloween. As Thanksgiving approaches, no matter where you do your grocery shopping, your turkey is going to cost you more this year. Updated: 7 hours ago. Hartford Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 539 Hillside Avenue. Meriden...
South Windsor man charged in Vernon Subway robbery
VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.
Man arrested for robbing Vernon Subway
Police received information that the robber drove a grey Toyota Siena. Police located the vehicle and the driver, Justin Richard, 38, of South Windsor. Detectives interviewed Richard and they said he confessed to his involvement in the case.
Tow truck driver struck on I-295 in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday. According to police, Norman...
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
South Windsor man charged after domestic incident when he took guns to work
A South Windsor man charged by local police in a domestic incident Saturday was charged by Hartford police after he was found in possession of unregistered firearms. South Windsor police said they charged Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, after an incident in which he slapped a woman in the face. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace in that incident.
Willimantic police find missing woman
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police in Willimantic were looking for a missing 79-year-old woman. Grace Adams was last seen on Thursday. They reported later Friday morning that she had been found. State police described her as having gray hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs about 130...
Police: Torrington man arrested for driving into 5 federal officers
A man from Torrington is facing charges after allegedly driving into five federal officers.
