Enfield, CT

WTNH

Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Berlin Man Killed In Hartford Crash

A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early this morning. The crash took place in Hartford around 2:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area for...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury

Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury. Two people...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head during what Hartford police described as a road rage incident. Police confirmed the identity of the victim as Manuel Rodriguez. They said a suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue on Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Upon arrival this morning, employees discovered the damage to multiple vehicles and notified the Manchester Police Department. “That’s ridiculous that people have to be in a...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers

Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor man charged in Vernon Subway robbery

VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Tow truck driver struck on I-295 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday. According to police, Norman...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Willimantic police find missing woman

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police in Willimantic were looking for a missing 79-year-old woman. Grace Adams was last seen on Thursday. They reported later Friday morning that she had been found. State police described her as having gray hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs about 130...
WILLIMANTIC, CT

