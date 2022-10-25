Read full article on original website
The Three Phantoms: Concert at Hawai’i Theatre
It has been played to over 140 million people across 33 countries and 166 cities across the globe becoming one of the most successful entertainment pieces of all time.
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
KHON2
Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi
When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his world tour to Hawaii in 2023
Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. Hawaii time.
KITV.com
Hallowbaloo Halloween festival bringing revelers to Chinatown, but businesses aren't happy about it
A popular street festival is back this Halloween weekend -- and it's supposed to bring the crowds -- and money -- to Honolulu's Chinatown. Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy. Hallowbaloo is supposed to bring huge crowds -- and money -- to Honolulu's...
KITV.com
Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
KITV.com
Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy
Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
KHON2
Halloween Family-Fun at the Town Center of Mililani
The Town Center of Mililani’s annual family friendly trick-or-treat event is happening this weekend! The event is free, open to the public and will be held on Sunday, October 30 from 11am-2pm. Shelley Morisaki, Senior Property Manager and Broker In Charge at Town Center of Mililani, joined us to talk about all of the Halloween fun!
Families, pets invited to participate in annual PetWalk
Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting an annual fundraiser and community event to raise funds for more than 20,000 local animals.
KHON2
Food 2Go – Stonefish Grill
We’re checking in with a local restaurant on the North Shore in Haleiwa that’s continuing its great food experience with some brand-new menu options. We’re talking about the Stonefish Grill. Joining us with all the details is Kanani Oury, co-owner of Stonefish Grill.
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
Canes and Oahu SPCA to host adoption event
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be hosting an adoption event at the Canes in Pearl City.
honolulumagazine.com
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files
Elegant block-printed holokū, dirndl skirts and sarongs in lively tropical prints are among the locally designed women’s fashions spotted during Aloha Week, the statewide festival celebrating Hawai‘i’s heritage. 1947: Yard House. Around 27,000 football fans (a record at the time) pack Honolulu Stadium in Mō‘ili‘ili to...
End of an era: Chinatown restaurant set to close
People can’t miss the large arch flanked by red dragon pillars driving through Chinatown. Golden Palace seafood restaurant has been a community staple for more than 2 decades, but it's set to close for good.
Bishop Museum launches new program for low-income families
Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum has joined forces with Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services [IMLS] to create programs that will allow low-income families to enjoy the experiences that only museums can provide.
Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu
It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
hawaiipublicradio.org
A walking tour all about plumeria in Hawaiʻi with local expert Richard Criley
University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, planted plumeria trees 66 years ago at the East-West Center in Mānoa. It was a nod to her legacy of conservation and beautification of nature. The trees now tower over visitors, having grown past 40 feet.
KITV.com
Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
KITV.com
Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
techaiapp.com
ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii
There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
