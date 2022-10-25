ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi

When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy

Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Halloween Family-Fun at the Town Center of Mililani

The Town Center of Mililani’s annual family friendly trick-or-treat event is happening this weekend! The event is free, open to the public and will be held on Sunday, October 30 from 11am-2pm. Shelley Morisaki, Senior Property Manager and Broker In Charge at Town Center of Mililani, joined us to talk about all of the Halloween fun!
MILILANI, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go – Stonefish Grill

We’re checking in with a local restaurant on the North Shore in Haleiwa that’s continuing its great food experience with some brand-new menu options. We’re talking about the Stonefish Grill. Joining us with all the details is Kanani Oury, co-owner of Stonefish Grill.
HALEIWA, HI
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files

Elegant block-printed holokū, dirndl skirts and sarongs in lively tropical prints are among the locally designed women’s fashions spotted during Aloha Week, the statewide festival celebrating Hawai‘i’s heritage. 1947: Yard House. Around 27,000 football fans (a record at the time) pack Honolulu Stadium in Mō‘ili‘ili to...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu

It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

A walking tour all about plumeria in Hawaiʻi with local expert Richard Criley

University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, planted plumeria trees 66 years ago at the East-West Center in Mānoa. It was a nod to her legacy of conservation and beautification of nature. The trees now tower over visitors, having grown past 40 feet.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
HONOLULU, HI
techaiapp.com

ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii

There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI

