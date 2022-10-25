WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – Friday marks the end of Week 7 of testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV for his alleged part in the Pike County massacre. But the prosecution has at least a week or two left for its case, meaning the trial could extend well into mid-November, after initial estimates of six to eight weeks for the most complex and expensive murder trial in Ohio history.

