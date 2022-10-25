Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. The latest episode in Andor, "Narkina 5" brought us the return of a familiar face in the Star Wars franchise, though you might not have recognized him because of the red arm — I mean, room. Andy Serkis is back to a galaxy far, far away, this time acting by himself, without the need of motion capture suits or computer graphics to generate the image of his character. Still lost? You might want to check The Force Awakens and the awesome The Last Jedi again, then, and perhaps the voice of a certain villain may sound similar. Yes, Serkis was already in Star Wars as Supreme Leader Snoke himself.

15 HOURS AGO