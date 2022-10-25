Read full article on original website
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Who is Cassie Lang's Stature?
MCU fans have been treated well this past week, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally having its world premiere, and the release of trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For the latter, this highly-anticipated film is said to have a more serious tone than the previous two films, as it will have higher stakes and an even more dangerous enemy, and fans cannot wait to see just how this trilogy would conclude.
Collider
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
Collider
Kevin Feige on Significance of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' for Phases 5 and 6
After the mega events that were Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fans, casual onlookers, and critics had no idea how Marvel Studios is ever going to top its own success. The two movies were a culmination of a decade worth of character arcs, cleverly plotted story points, and fans’ emotional investment in the Avengers. But Marvel has its own man with a plan, Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, who is single-handedly responsible for steering the fans from the Infinity Saga to the Multiverse Saga. As MCU Phase 4 comes to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the big screen and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, Feige explained the significance of the movie.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Clip Introduces Tenoch Huerta's Namor to the MCU
With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just around the corner, a brand-new clip from the upcoming sequel has been revealed. The new footage, uploaded exclusively through the official Everything Always YouTube page, offers fans a closer look at the character of Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and his threat against Wakanda while also showcasing his admiration for the beauty of the powerful kingdom.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Footage Shows Shuri, Nakia and M'Baku Leaping Into Action
A new action-packed clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and gives a glimpse of one of the film’s action setpieces. The brief clip begins with a number of Wakanda citizens being pulled by the tide of a flood. Those safe on some sort of high ground are shown helping the ones in the water, grabbing the children in danger. We then see members of the Dora Milaje race into action and take on some invaders — possibly members of the Talocan army — who are attempting to overtake ships.
Collider
Like It or Not, 'Tales of the Jedi' Confirms Anakin Is the Reason Ahsoka Survived Order 66
Editor's Note: The following includes Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 spoilers.Tales of the Jedi tells the story of Ahsoka throughout different times of her life. One of which takes place during the events of Star Wars: Clone Wars. The story in Episode 5, "Practice Makes Perfect," highlights the dynamic between padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and her master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), as he pushes Ahsoka to be better than her peers. This seemingly inconsequential event in her life is given importance by knowing the end of the story. This short episode explains how Ahsoka could survive Order 66 when so many better-trained Jedi did not. Ultimately, it is because of Anakin that Ahsoka lived, even though he fought against her in the war.
Collider
10 of the Best Horror Anthologies If You Enjoyed 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'
Short-form horror stories have been a tradition for centuries, from mythological cautionary tales of ancient civilizations to the works of Edgar Allen Poe. This format has translated seamlessly onto the screen for decades, giving audiences quick jolts of genuine terror, while telling a succinct and gripping story within a limited runtime.
Collider
'Smile' Producers Tap Eli Craig to Helm 'Clown in a Cornfield' Horror
On the heels of the box office success of Smile, the film’s producers are gearing up for their next horror film! Temple Hill has announced that they have tapped Eli Craig to direct Clown in a Cornfield. The film will be based on the young adult horror novel of the same name!
Collider
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
Collider
Sneak Preview '23: 10 Thrillers Moviegoers Are Looking Forward To Seeing In 2023
Fans of thrillers have a lot to look forward to this coming year. There are plenty of great films just around the corner that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Among the superhero and fantasy films, there are plenty of intriguing, provocative, and original stories hitting our screens with a sprinkling of recognizable IPs that will draw in crowds. With movies such as Killers of the Flower Moonfrom the great Martin Scorsese to the beginning of Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, there's a lot to look forward to.
Collider
From 'Family Matters' to 'Dawson's Creek': 10 Surprisingly Scary Episodes of Not-Scary TV Shows
Horror on TV has become incredibly popular in the last few years. Shows like Penny Dreadful, The Walking Dead, and others have pushed the boundaries of scares on the small screen. But sometimes, the scariest things on TV have been the times when horror has crossed over into non-horror shows.
Collider
'Andor': That Episode 8 Andy Serkis Cameo Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. The latest episode in Andor, "Narkina 5" brought us the return of a familiar face in the Star Wars franchise, though you might not have recognized him because of the red arm — I mean, room. Andy Serkis is back to a galaxy far, far away, this time acting by himself, without the need of motion capture suits or computer graphics to generate the image of his character. Still lost? You might want to check The Force Awakens and the awesome The Last Jedi again, then, and perhaps the voice of a certain villain may sound similar. Yes, Serkis was already in Star Wars as Supreme Leader Snoke himself.
Collider
Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
Collider
How 'Man of Steel' Failed Its Most Important Storytelling Element
Superhero movies tend to wear their themes on their sleeves — it's part of what makes them so universally appealing, from Batman Begins' "It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me" to Wonder Woman's "I believe in love." Because their roots are in comics mainly targeted at children, these stories often deal in absolutes — us versus them, good versus evil, selfishness versus sacrifice — which make perfect vehicles for strong, simple themes. Man of Steel, however, was the rare superhero movie that failed to establish this basic element, turning a potentially compelling character study into a story that, ultimately, had no core.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated A24 Movies On Letterboxd
Slashers like Pearl are undoubtedly on viewers’ to-watch lists this Halloween, as the A24 horror film has gained notoriety for how brilliantly twisted it is. The New York-based indie entertainment company, A24, has produced numerous movies outside the horror genre, too, with several critically-acclaimed ones worth checking out for fans who enjoy their films’ general narrative styles and artistic (and often quirky) vibe.
Collider
Robert De Niro and Jack Huston Face Off in Tense 'Savage Salvation' Trailer
The official trailer for Salvage Salvation is finally here. The thriller action film includes everything from love, drugs, revenge, and Robert De Niro. The film is directed by Randall Emmett, and stars Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro, Jack Huston, John Malkovich, Willa Fitzgerald, and Migos member Quavo. De Niro...
Collider
'Chucky' Creator Explains How He Gathered Jennifer Tilly's Entourage for "Death on Denial"
While its sophomore season has been collecting praise left and right, it was this past Wednesday’s episode of Syfy and USA Network’s horror series Chucky that really had audiences talking. Titled “Death on Denial,” the latest installment not only reintroduced the long-lost Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), the non-binary children of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), but it also saw a host of Tilly’s real-life friends appear (at the behest of Glen and Glenda) to take part in a welcome home dinner that Tiffany threw for her twins.
Collider
From 'Knives Out' to 'The Last Jedi', No One Twists a Genre Like Rian Johnson
When it comes to Hollywood auteurs, the directors that stand out the most are those that have a distinct flair and give their projects a signature spin. When Quentin Tarantino releases a new film, he delivers one soaked in blood with quick-firing dialogue, and Wes Anderson consistently crafts vibrant, symmetric visuals. When Rian Johnson makes a film, he works to keep the audience on their toes. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, there’s no better time to take a look at the director’s films and see how he transforms an otherwise typical idea and makes it fresh and exciting.
Collider
'The Calling' Trailer Shows Jeff Wilbusch as a Detective Pushed to His Breaking Point
Jeff Wilbusch steps into the shoes of hopeful NYPD detective Avraham Avraham in the trailer for Peacock's new crime drama The Calling. Formerly known as The Missing, the series adapts Dror Mishani's story of an investigator whose belief in mankind is his superpower with regard to uncovering the truth. When a case gets flipped on its head, Avi's faith and religious principles are shaken as he begins questioning his own humanity. The trailer shows the detective nearing his breaking point as he searches for a woman's missing son.
Collider
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Catherine Hardwicke on Collaborating With Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is the spooky season treat we didn’t know we needed till it arrived on Netflix. The new anthology series features eight modern horror stories, written and directed by various filmmakers including two co-written by del Toro himself. The recently released episode ‘Dreams in the Witch House,’ based on HP Lovecraft’s short story by the same name was directed by Twilight helmer Catherine Hardwicke. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director shared her experience of collaborating with del Toro and crafting demons for her episode.
