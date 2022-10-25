Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WNYT
Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy
A crash occurred in Troy this evening at the intersection of 113th St. and 5th Ave. There was an injury reported at this location, but we have no other information at this time. We will update you with the latest here as soon as the information is available.
WNYT
Second victim in Hadley motorcycle crash dies
A second person involved in a Hadley motorcycle crash earlier this month has died. Dennis Mason, 45, was a passenger on the motorcycle when it hit a tree on Harris Road, Oct. 11. He had been at Albany Med with serious injuries. The motorcycle driver, Eric McFarlane, 48, died at...
WNYT
Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist
The shelter-in-place order on East Main Street in Granville Thursday night was directly connected to the handgun heist at a Kingsbury gun shop earlier this month, say investigators. They were searching the private home of Jonathan Combs, one of the suspects. The search did not turn up any stolen guns or lead to any arrests.
Passenger dies from injuries in Hadley motorcycle crash
The passenger in an October motorcycle crash in Hadley has died. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the family of Dennis Mason, 45, of Hadley, that he succumbed to his injuries.
WNYT
Knox crash pins driver underneath car
A car overturned in a Knox ditch on Thursday, pinning the 23-year-old driver underneath. The crash happened Thursday evening on Knox Cave Road, say police. Passerby had removed the car and were already doing CPR when EMS arrived. No other people were in the car, say police. The cause of...
WNYT
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
WNYT
UAlbany police make arrest in anti-Semitic sticker incident
Police say they caught the man accused of putting anti-Semitic stickers on UAlbany’s campus. Alexander Wolcott, 24, of Gilboa, is now facing a felony account of aggravated harassment in the first degree. There is no known affiliation with the school, says UAlbany. Wolcott was arraigned at Albany city court.
Bennington PD find suspect in fatal shooting
The Bennington Police Department is investigation a fatal shooting that happened at the Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on October 26. Police have identified a person of interest deemed armed and dangerous.
Accused killer arraigned in Bridgeport shooting; arrest warrant details investigation
Joseph Dejesus, 38, whose previous legal name was Joseph Reyes, went before a judge on several charges including murder in the death of Dominique Jones, 29.
WNYT
Child, 11, among three arrested for school threats in Saratoga County
Three arrests have been made in connection with school threats in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s office says the suspects are 11, 15 and 16 years old. The sheriff’s office says they happened in less than 24 hours. None of the threats was found to be credible. Two threats...
WNYT
Boy, 12, accused of threatening to shoot students in Voorheesville
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old boy in Voorheesville, after he allegedly said he would shoot students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school. The 7th grader at Voorheesville Middle School is now charged with making a threat of...
New details on fatal Berkshire County car crash
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has confirmed more information on the fatal car accident that occurred in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.
WNYT
Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect
One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WRGB
Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
WRGB
Victim fatally struck by train in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
WNYT
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Gloversville man
A Gloversville man is facing felony drug charges, after being pulled over for speeding. State police arrested 40-year-old William Villanueva III of Gloversville, last Thursday. They pulled him over for speeding on State Route 30 in Northampton, and found he allegedly had cocaine on him.
wamc.org
Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield
A motor vehicle collision in Sheffield, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has left three dead. Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. “It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away....
Troy PD: Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian
A spokesman for the Troy Police Department said an unnamed driver has been ticketed after crashing into a pedestrian in Troy Tuesday night.
westernmassnews.com
3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead and five others were injured in a crash this morning in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
Troy Record
Watervliet police charge man in elderly phone scam
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On Oct. 15, Watervliet police investigated a complaint from an 89-year-old father who received a call from a person who falsely stated he represented the Public Defender’s Office. The impersonator requested $6,500 to help the man’s daughter, who was said to be arrested after a motor vehicle crash that injured a pregnant woman. In response, the father immediately provided the money to the caller.
Comments / 0