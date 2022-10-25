ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WNYT

Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy

A crash occurred in Troy this evening at the intersection of 113th St. and 5th Ave. There was an injury reported at this location, but we have no other information at this time. We will update you with the latest here as soon as the information is available.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Second victim in Hadley motorcycle crash dies

A second person involved in a Hadley motorcycle crash earlier this month has died. Dennis Mason, 45, was a passenger on the motorcycle when it hit a tree on Harris Road, Oct. 11. He had been at Albany Med with serious injuries. The motorcycle driver, Eric McFarlane, 48, died at...
HADLEY, NY
WNYT

Knox crash pins driver underneath car

A car overturned in a Knox ditch on Thursday, pinning the 23-year-old driver underneath. The crash happened Thursday evening on Knox Cave Road, say police. Passerby had removed the car and were already doing CPR when EMS arrived. No other people were in the car, say police. The cause of...
KNOX, NY
WNYT

Active police incident in Granville resolved

An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

UAlbany police make arrest in anti-Semitic sticker incident

Police say they caught the man accused of putting anti-Semitic stickers on UAlbany’s campus. Alexander Wolcott, 24, of Gilboa, is now facing a felony account of aggravated harassment in the first degree. There is no known affiliation with the school, says UAlbany. Wolcott was arraigned at Albany city court.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect

One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Victim fatally struck by train in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield

A motor vehicle collision in Sheffield, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has left three dead. Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. “It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away....
SHEFFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead and five others were injured in a crash this morning in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
SHEFFIELD, MA
Troy Record

Watervliet police charge man in elderly phone scam

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On Oct. 15, Watervliet police investigated a complaint from an 89-year-old father who received a call from a person who falsely stated he represented the Public Defender’s Office. The impersonator requested $6,500 to help the man’s daughter, who was said to be arrested after a motor vehicle crash that injured a pregnant woman. In response, the father immediately provided the money to the caller.
WATERVLIET, NY

