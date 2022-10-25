Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher' after 'Superman' news
Henry Cavill announced he is stepping away from his role in "The Wticher," and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post.
Florence Pugh recalls early project when Hollywood bosses tried to change ‘my weight’ and ‘my look’
Florence Pugh has said she “felt like I’d made a massive mistake” moving to Hollywood during the early years of her career. In a new interview, Pugh opened up about how studio bosses wanted to change her appearance after she landed the lead role as a pop star in a television pilot when she was 19. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old actor said: “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what...
