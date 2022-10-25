ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision

Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season. "He...
Speedway Digest

Jeb Burton Leaving Our Motorsports at End of Season

Jeb Burton will be leaving Our Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season. Burton will finish the current season in the No. 27 for thefinal two races of the year. Burton is currently working on his racing plans for 2023 and looks forward to making an...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony

The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment Suggestion

NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally crashing his car into Kyle Larson's vehicle during a race earlier this month. NASCAR legend Kyle Petty thinks Wallace got off easy, and recently told viewers on NBC that he feels Wallace should have been banned for the rest of the year.
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Toyota announces new Truck Series partnership

Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023. “Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David...
Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward

Bubba Wallace broke his silence and met with reporters on Saturday to talk about the Kyle Larson incident. He said he accepts the penalty and being made an example and is ready to move forward. The post Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Predicting an ‘aggressive’ 2024 Cup schedule

NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ prediction of an “aggressive” schedule in 2024 could see the calendar looking different than it has in past years. The sample schedule below is one example. The annual NASCAR schedule release always draws the attention of fans as they plan their race day...
NASCAR at Martinsville schedule, how to watch, stream, odds

The final three spots in the Championship 4 will be decided at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Joey Logano locked up the first spot in the finale with his Las Vegas win. But non-playoff driver Kyle Larson’s victory at Homestead-Miami kept the other contenders from clinching their spot in the title race.
NASCAR: Ty Gibbs made the worst possible decision

Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones out of his spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 was an ill-advised move on many levels. Entering the final lap of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones held the lead over teammate Ty Gibbs.
NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch

NASCAR is in Martinsville this week to determine the Championship 4. Who can survive and fight for the title next week in Phoenix?. The penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR season takes place this weekend at Martinsville, and when the checkered flag is waved on Sunday we’ll know which four drivers will compete for the championship in Phoenix. Joey Logano is the only playoff driver to cement his place in the final round, so three spots are up for grabs for the other seven drivers.
NASCAR's Greatest Moment Is Now

Marcus Smith is an independent voice in NASCAR’s tow-the-corporate-line world. Smith is CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) [fig.1], which hosts many of stock-car racing’s biggest events, with Charlotte Motor Speedway being the central command station among SMI’s other 10 tracks. He is also the son of SMI’s founder (and NASCAR’s longtime contentious partner), Bruton Smith, who died in June at age 95.
