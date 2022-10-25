NASCAR is in Martinsville this week to determine the Championship 4. Who can survive and fight for the title next week in Phoenix?. The penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR season takes place this weekend at Martinsville, and when the checkered flag is waved on Sunday we’ll know which four drivers will compete for the championship in Phoenix. Joey Logano is the only playoff driver to cement his place in the final round, so three spots are up for grabs for the other seven drivers.

1 DAY AGO