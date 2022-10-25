Read full article on original website
Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision
Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season. "He...
NASCAR: 3 best landing spots for Hailie Deegan next season
Hailie Deegan will remain with Ford next season but her ride is unclear. What are the 3 best landing spots for Deegan in NASCAR next season?
Jeb Burton Leaving Our Motorsports at End of Season
Jeb Burton will be leaving Our Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season. Burton will finish the current season in the No. 27 for thefinal two races of the year. Burton is currently working on his racing plans for 2023 and looks forward to making an...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony
The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment Suggestion
NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally crashing his car into Kyle Larson's vehicle during a race earlier this month. NASCAR legend Kyle Petty thinks Wallace got off easy, and recently told viewers on NBC that he feels Wallace should have been banned for the rest of the year.
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Martinsville Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Martinsville Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag in Martinsville, Virginia. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying. View the 2022 Martinsville starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Martinsville: Menu. Modified: Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment
Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill will get his first extensive Cup Series experience thanks to NASCAR's tiniest team. The post NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Toyota announces new Truck Series partnership
Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023. “Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David...
Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward
Bubba Wallace broke his silence and met with reporters on Saturday to talk about the Kyle Larson incident. He said he accepts the penalty and being made an example and is ready to move forward. The post Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication
David Gilliland's switch to Toyota is official, which will mean a change of address for NASCAR's best-known female driver. The post A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More
Ahead of this weekend's race at Martinsville, Sportscasting scored an exclusive interview with track president Clay Campbell. The post Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway as the Cup Series holds its penultimate playoff race at the circuit's shortest track.
NASCAR: Predicting an ‘aggressive’ 2024 Cup schedule
NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ prediction of an “aggressive” schedule in 2024 could see the calendar looking different than it has in past years. The sample schedule below is one example. The annual NASCAR schedule release always draws the attention of fans as they plan their race day...
NBC Sports
NASCAR at Martinsville schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
The final three spots in the Championship 4 will be decided at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Joey Logano locked up the first spot in the finale with his Las Vegas win. But non-playoff driver Kyle Larson’s victory at Homestead-Miami kept the other contenders from clinching their spot in the title race.
NASCAR: Ty Gibbs made the worst possible decision
Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones out of his spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 was an ill-advised move on many levels. Entering the final lap of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones held the lead over teammate Ty Gibbs.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
lastwordonsports.com
NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch
NASCAR is in Martinsville this week to determine the Championship 4. Who can survive and fight for the title next week in Phoenix?. The penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR season takes place this weekend at Martinsville, and when the checkered flag is waved on Sunday we’ll know which four drivers will compete for the championship in Phoenix. Joey Logano is the only playoff driver to cement his place in the final round, so three spots are up for grabs for the other seven drivers.
Road & Track
NASCAR's Greatest Moment Is Now
Marcus Smith is an independent voice in NASCAR’s tow-the-corporate-line world. Smith is CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) [fig.1], which hosts many of stock-car racing’s biggest events, with Charlotte Motor Speedway being the central command station among SMI’s other 10 tracks. He is also the son of SMI’s founder (and NASCAR’s longtime contentious partner), Bruton Smith, who died in June at age 95.
FanSided
