i70sports.com
Lady Vandals Fall to Shelbyville in Regional Semifinals
The Vandalia volleyball season has come to a close after the Lady Vandals fell to host Shelbyville 25-27, 19-25 in the second semifinal game of the Shelbyville 2A Regional on Tuesday night. The loss puts the Lady Vandals with a final season record of 19-14-1, their 6th straight winning season in a row.
i70sports.com
Altamont Volleyball Season Ends With Regional Quarterfinal Loss
The Altamont volleyball season has come to an end. The Lady Indians lost a three set matchup to Patoka 25-22, 17-25, 19-25 in the fourth quarterfinal game of the South Central 1A Regional on Tuesday night. Altamont finishes the season with a final record of 11-20-2.
okawvilletimes.com
Field Fire Fueled By Dry Conditions
A field fire near Nashville was quickly contained with the help of a local farmer last Tuesday night. The Nashville Fire Department was called to the field along County Highway 27 betweeen Mockinbird Lane and State Route 15 around 5:10 p.m. last Tuesday with the report of a field fire.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
edglentoday.com
Haine Charges Defendant With Stealing $64,200 From Softball Organization
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Thursday filed felony theft charges against the treasurer of a local softball organization. Heather S. Sullivan, 37, of Roodhouse, is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch. The theft is alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1,...
timestribunenews.com
Six months pass with no answers in case of missing Troy man
Kind, caring, slow to anger – just a few of the ways family members this week described Troy resident Richard Maedge, who six months ago Wednesday went missing and whose whereabouts are still unknown. The months since the 53-year-old’s April 26 disappearance from his home on Hickory Street have...
southernillinoisnow.com
Firefighters move two to safety during house fire on Walnut Hill Road
Firefighters moved two residents of a home on fire Wednesday afternoon to safety. The fire was at the Carolyn Lashbrook home at 942 Walnut Hill Road. When Centralia Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Timothy Hilton arrived on the scene he was told a person was still inside the kitchen and couldn’t get out. The woman was reportedly pleading ‘help me, I can’t see’. Hilton was able to enter the back door of the home away from the fire at the front of the house and bring the woman out without injury or smoke inhalation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
KMOV
Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
wgel.com
Aviston Family Restaurant Destroyed By Fire
The Aviston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of West Harrison Wednesday morning around 2:34 AM. The structure was the Aviston Family Restaurant. Upon arrival, crews report heavy fire was showing through the roof. Aviston firefighters received mutual aid from Sugar Creek, Breese, St. Rose and Clin Clair fire personnel. They were on scene for about five hours.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
WAND TV
One sent to the hospital after accident on Route 48 crash near Salem Baptist Church
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police report one individual was taken to the hospital after a crash on Illinois Route 48. According to police, District 10 Troopers responded to a two unit motor vehicle crash involving a 2016 Red Chevrolet Pickup truck and a 2006 Yellow International Truck around 7:42 a.m.
Christian County Coroner identifies man killed in train derailment
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police say reports of man with gun and four later ‘shots fired’ calls all found to be unsubstantiated
Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says reports of a man with a gun in the area of the west side industrial park and four later shots fired complaints were all found to be unsubstantiated. Ambuehl says around five Wednesday afternoon the department began to receive information on Social Media messages...
edglentoday.com
Huge Difference Maker: Dennis Watters, Founder Of Watters Search and Recovery, Dies
ALTON - Dennis Watters, who started Team Watters Search and Recovery with his wife, Tammy, died Tuesday night after a fight with cancer. Dennis and his wife have made such a difference in people’s lives since they started the Search and Recovery by locating their loved ones after a tragedy.
theshoppersweekly.com
95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup
(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
Mattoon Fire Department responds to structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A possible structure fire happened on Tuesday night in Mattoon. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Pine at 5:41p.m. where they found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor. Fire crews advanced a hose line through the […]
advantagenews.com
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
advantagenews.com
Madison County dives into $3.1 million renovation project
Madison County government is moving some offices around as it prepared for a multi-million-dollar renovation project. The Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices are all going to have new locations. County Board member Mick Madison and chair of the facilities committee describes the effort:. To that end, he...
