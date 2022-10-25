Firefighters moved two residents of a home on fire Wednesday afternoon to safety. The fire was at the Carolyn Lashbrook home at 942 Walnut Hill Road. When Centralia Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Timothy Hilton arrived on the scene he was told a person was still inside the kitchen and couldn’t get out. The woman was reportedly pleading ‘help me, I can’t see’. Hilton was able to enter the back door of the home away from the fire at the front of the house and bring the woman out without injury or smoke inhalation.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO