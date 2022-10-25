ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Live: Jake Wagner returns to the stand in brother's Pike County killings trial

By Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago

WAVERLY, Ohio – Jake Wagner will return to the stand on Tuesday to continue testimony in the Pike County murder trial of his brother, George Wagner IV.

On Monday, in all-day testimony, Jake Wagner told jurors he killed five of the eight victims on April 21-22, 2016. He said he shot to death Dana Manley-Rhoden and two of her three children, Hanna May Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden Jr., in one location. He shot her other son, Frankie Rhoden, and his fiancee, Hannah Hazel Gilley, in another location, he said.

He implicated his father, George "Billy" Wagner III, in the remaining three deaths, and did not cite his brother as the shooter at any of the four scenes.

A custody battle between Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden over the then-2-year-old daughter they shared inspired the crime, according to prosecutors.

George Wagner IV entered a plea of not guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder and 14 other charges in the case. His trial, which began Aug. 29, is now in its eighth week in the Pike County Common Pleas Court.

Jake Wagner, who pleaded guilty to aggravated murder last year, returns to the witness stand at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Because of a court media order – and Wagner's decision to opt out of being recorded or photographed – journalists can only capture his testimony with handwritten notes.

Reporting from the courtroom will be posted here throughout the day.

