Auburn Plainsman
Auburn searching for answers after second-half meltdown versus Arkansas
Auburn went one step forward last time out and two steps back this week. Statistically, Auburn gave itself every chance to beat Arkansas. It won the turnover battle (1-0) for the first time this season, and the Tigers were leading in total yards at halftime (246-244), but a second-half collapse put that in the back of Auburn's minds in a 41-27 Arkansas victory.
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn soccer ends season with another shutout loss to Alabama
As the last seconds of the season ticked down on the scoreboard in the Auburn Soccer Complex with another zero on Auburn's side of the scoreboard, Tiger fans slowly filed down the stairs and to the parking lots. Family members of the team made their way to the sidelines to...
Auburn Plainsman
Players to watch, keys to victory against Arkansas
After a bye week, the Auburn Tigers will return to Jordan-Hare for the first time in four weeks to try to knock off the Arkansas Razorbacks and get back in the win column, ending their losing skid that has lived on since week four. Auburn upset the Razorbacks in Fayetteville...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn outlasts the Tide to conclude fall schedule
Fans flooded the stands as Auburn returned to Plainsman Park Friday night in a high-scoring fall ball game against rival Alabama. The Tigers rotated a majority of their roster in during the lengthy game, with 20 position players and 10 pitchers taking the field throughout. The team effort lead the Tigers to a 13-8 victory through 12 close innings.
wvtm13.com
Mini Alabama State drum major ready to step in at the Magic City Classic
I’ll tell you, these college drum majors are looking younger every year!. Give it up for our friend Kai Riddle of Daphne, Alabama, who is ready to step up on Saturday should a drum major with the Alabama State Marching Band pull a hamstring!. Kai loves music, dancing and...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
wbrc.com
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
Auburn Plainsman
COLUMN | How to prepare for internships and interviews
Auburn students are constantly anticipating life after college and ways to prepare. Internship and interview opportunities are being sent to every Auburn undergraduate inbox to persuade students to get involved in an internship this summer. According to the University of Maryland in Baltimore County, "An internship gives a student the...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Auburn Plainsman
CADC hosts 34th annual pumpkin carve
On Friday, Auburn’s College of Architecture, Design, and Construction hosted its 34th annual pumpkin carve. Students, faculty, and community members had the chance to gather by Dudley Hall and carve pumpkins, catch up with friends and participate in many other activities planned by the college. The pumpkin carve acts...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
Alabama woman hospitalized, four arrested in alleged assault over social media post
Police believe an alleged argument over a social media post lead to a 25-year-old Opelika woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home.
3 Elementary School Students Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal car accident on Oct. 19 that claimed the lives of three elementary school students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). Officials reported that the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School in Muscogee County. Three children aged six, eight, and nine were involved in the wreck.
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
Columbus Pastor, Army veteran and ‘and champion of the least of these’ Roy Plummer dies at 84
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor who was a community leader and Army veteran passes away Sunday night after a lengthy illness. Roy Plummer, the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church, passed away at his home. He was 84.“My husband was a pastor, soldier, husband, and father,” said Plummer’s wife, Kenyetta. […]
WSFA
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
