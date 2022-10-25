ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn searching for answers after second-half meltdown versus Arkansas

Auburn went one step forward last time out and two steps back this week. Statistically, Auburn gave itself every chance to beat Arkansas. It won the turnover battle (1-0) for the first time this season, and the Tigers were leading in total yards at halftime (246-244), but a second-half collapse put that in the back of Auburn's minds in a 41-27 Arkansas victory.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn soccer ends season with another shutout loss to Alabama

As the last seconds of the season ticked down on the scoreboard in the Auburn Soccer Complex with another zero on Auburn's side of the scoreboard, Tiger fans slowly filed down the stairs and to the parking lots. Family members of the team made their way to the sidelines to...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Players to watch, keys to victory against Arkansas

After a bye week, the Auburn Tigers will return to Jordan-Hare for the first time in four weeks to try to knock off the Arkansas Razorbacks and get back in the win column, ending their losing skid that has lived on since week four. Auburn upset the Razorbacks in Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn outlasts the Tide to conclude fall schedule

Fans flooded the stands as Auburn returned to Plainsman Park Friday night in a high-scoring fall ball game against rival Alabama. The Tigers rotated a majority of their roster in during the lengthy game, with 20 position players and 10 pitchers taking the field throughout. The team effort lead the Tigers to a 13-8 victory through 12 close innings.
AUBURN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

COLUMN | How to prepare for internships and interviews

Auburn students are constantly anticipating life after college and ways to prepare. Internship and interview opportunities are being sent to every Auburn undergraduate inbox to persuade students to get involved in an internship this summer. According to the University of Maryland in Baltimore County, "An internship gives a student the...
AUBURN, AL
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

CADC hosts 34th annual pumpkin carve

On Friday, Auburn’s College of Architecture, Design, and Construction hosted its 34th annual pumpkin carve. Students, faculty, and community members had the chance to gather by Dudley Hall and carve pumpkins, catch up with friends and participate in many other activities planned by the college. The pumpkin carve acts...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy