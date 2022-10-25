Read full article on original website
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Apple managed to boost both its sales and profit during a summertime quarter that depressed the fortunes of most other major tech companies, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the iPhone maker will be immune to a potential recession. Even though Apple fared reasonably well, the July-September results released Thursday...
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.17 to $89.08 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.27 to $96.96 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 11 cents to $3.01 a gallon. November heating oil rose 21 cents to $4.33 a gallon. November natural gas fell 42 cents to $5.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Meta, Wolfspeed fall; Caterpillar, Southwest rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Caterpillar Inc., up $15.18 to $212.14. The construction equipment company handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts. Meta Platforms Inc., down $31.88 to $97.94. Facebook’s parent reported weak third-quarter profits as social media companies deal...
