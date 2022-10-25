Chandler and Monica were destined to be endgame, but there was a time when Matthew Perry had hoped Jennifer Aniston would be his endgame. Perry and Aniston are friends to this day, but Perry revealed that he once wanted to be more than friends, and even went so far as to ask Aniston on a date well before they had even stepped onto the set of Friends. In an Oct. 28 interview with Diane Sawyer, Perry opened up about his experience on Friends, substance abuse, relationships, and his new book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

