We’re used to The Equalizer kicking off our Sunday nights of drama. What’s going on tonight? Is a new episode airing on Sunday, Oct. 30?. We are certainly confused with what’s going on with the CBS schedule at the moment. The Equalizer isn’t going to air a new episode tonight. That wouldn’t be all that confusing if it wasn’t for the fact that East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles will still get new episodes tonight.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO