Pending Home Sales Fell 10% in September, Much Worse Than Expected

Pending home sales suffered a worse decline than expected from August to September, as mortgage rates surged. Economists had predicted a 4% drop. Sales were down 31% year over year. Excluding April 2020, at the start of the Covid pandemic, the pending home sales index is at its lowest level...
U.S. GDP Accelerated at 2.6% Pace in Q3, Better Than Expected as Growth Turns Positive

Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
Chrysler and Jeep Parent Stellantis Offering Buyouts to Some U.S. Salaried Employees

Jeep and Chrysler parent company Stellantis is offering buyouts to some of its 13,000 U.S. salaried employees. The automaker cited the buyouts as a way to assist in its pivot to focus more on electric vehicles and software services. Stellantis declined to say how many domestic salaried employees are eligible...

