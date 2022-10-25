Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Marathon in support of ovarian cancer
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, ovarian cancer survivors families and friends gathered to run in support and honor of lost loved ones and those still battling the disease at the ‘Unleash the She’ marathon. The race was located at Mayo High School in Rochester. It consisted...
KAAL-TV
Austin’s Nexus-Gerard Family Healing receives $150K gift from Thielen Foundation
(ABC 6 News) – The Thielen Foundation announced it has pledged a $1 million gift to be shared by 8 Minnesota-based non-profit organizations. Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, and outpatient community mental health services and residential treatment facility in Austin, has been named as one of the recipients and will receive $150,000.
KAAL-TV
Celebrating Fall and Families
(ABC 6 News) – Halloween season is still going strong, but that’s not why one Olmsted County orchard is open for business. Patty and Steve Eckdahl started Northwood Orchard back in 1987. Located just northwest of Rochester, the orchard originally the main crop was strawberries while they waited for their apple trees to mature.
KAAL-TV
Petition to create National Trick-or-Treat Day
(ABC 6 News) – There are many Halloween events happening in Rochester this weekend, but it’s Monday night when kids will be flooding the streets with trick-or-treating. Now people are saying trick-or-treating is for the weekends only. The Halloween & Costume Association has petitioned every year since 2018...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic food service will see a raise with new contract deal
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic food service workers will see a raise under a new contract agreement with their employer Morrison Healthcare. The contract agreement comes after a picket in August when workers said negotiations had stalled. “Our first negotiation sessions were in May. We did not see...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School’s to have anti-overdose medication in district high schools
(ABC 6 News) – In a recent school board decision, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) voted yes to implement an anti-overdose medication in all of the district’s high schools. This new policy would require teachers and staff to be trained in how to administer Narcan (naloxone). Narcan is a...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public Library closed Monday for skylight install
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library will be closed on Monday due to the installation of a new skylight. Merit Contracting, Inc. will be doing the installation of the skylight over the interior stairwells of the building. Due to this high traffic area being needed for access to the second floor, and the building not having another alternative, the library said it decided to follow the same procedure as when the skylight was removed on October 17.
KAAL-TV
Food service workers at Mayo reach deal with employer Morrison Healthcare
(ABC 6 News) – A new deal has been reached for union food service workers at Mayo who are employed by Morrison Healthcare. A tentative agreement was announced after 6 months of bargaining following a picket in Rochester in August. The tentative 5-year contract agreement will go to members...
KAAL-TV
SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
KAAL-TV
“Famous” bratwurst supper returns to Waltham
(ABC 6 News) – The “famous” bratwurst supper is returning to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Saturday after more than a decade. The first bratwurst supper was held in November 1976 as a way to raise money for the church. The family-style dinner became a tradition and in the 90s, it switched to a buffet. With more food to serve and not enough helpers, it was time to take a break. Now, that’s changing.
KAAL-TV
Walz, Jensen held final debate Friday
(ABC 6 News) – Incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen held their third and final debate on Friday afternoon before Election Day on November 8. The candidates previously debated at FarmFest on August 3 ahead of the August primary. They also debated in Rochester on October 18.
KAAL-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota House District 24B Tina Liebling
This election season, ABC 6 News is giving major race candidates a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision. We’ve offered two minutes of free air time to each major party candidate. Democrat Tina Liebling is the incumbent in the race for Minnesota...
KAAL-TV
Candidate for county attorney receives citation
(ABC 6 News) – A candidate for Olmsted County Attorney allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene just before a debate in Rochester this week. Karen Maclaughlin admits she did bump into another vehicle but says she didn’t see any damage, so she left. She tells ABC...
KAAL-TV
Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced to 15 years in prison
(ABC 6 News) – A Sioux Falls, SD man who shot and killed an Austin man has been sentenced to prison. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 477 days served. Nunez Jr. pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree murder...
KAAL-TV
Former Gov. Ventura endorses Walz for re-election
(ABC 6 News) – Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura publicly announced in a YouTube video on Thursday his endorsement for incumbent Governor Tim Walz in the race for Governor on November 8. The endorsement comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump and his surprise endorsement of Republican...
KAAL-TV
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Civic Theatre opens “Murder for Two,” “Haunted Theatre”
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for a different way to celebrate Halloween, you have not one, but two different options at the Rochester Civic Theatre. Opening Thursday, October 27, Murder for Two is a nearly two-hour-long musical version of your classic “whodunit” story. During the show, one tries to figure out who killed the great American novelist Arthur Whitney at his own surprise party.
KAAL-TV
Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Charles W. Herbster, who lost his bid in May to become the Republican nominee...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: RPD officer cleared in fatal shooting of axe-wielding man
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. Broadway in Rochester in July 2022. **To view body camera and squad car video of the incident, CLICK HERE** (WARNING: Viewer...
KAAL-TV
After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers’ power back on ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents’ health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the...
Comments / 0