PHOENIX – Planned Parenthood said Thursday it was resuming abortion services at all of its Arizona facilities while the issue works its way through the courts. “I’m thrilled today to be able to share with you that Planned Parenthood Arizona has officially resumed abortion care in our health centers across the state,” Brittany Fonteno, Planned Parenthood Arizona president and CEO, said during a press conference outside the organization’s Tempe center.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO