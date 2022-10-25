ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 4

Related
KTAR.com

Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at all Arizona facilities

PHOENIX – Planned Parenthood said Thursday it was resuming abortion services at all of its Arizona facilities while the issue works its way through the courts. “I’m thrilled today to be able to share with you that Planned Parenthood Arizona has officially resumed abortion care in our health centers across the state,” Brittany Fonteno, Planned Parenthood Arizona president and CEO, said during a press conference outside the organization’s Tempe center.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval of oil leases in a corner of New Mexico that has become a battleground over increased development and preservation of Native American sites has prompted a legal challenge. Environmental groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Interior...
COLORADO STATE
azmirror.com

Mark Finchem has found more campaign support from outside Arizona than any other candidate

Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, has been a minor player in Arizona politics since becoming a state legislator in 2015. But in the past two years, he’s built a national profile as one of the most ardent backers of baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud — and that nationwide following is evident in his campaign finance reports.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Valley teen starts business to better serve school supply needs

PHOENIX — One industrious Arizona teenager took his experiences in high school government and turned it into his own business – and it’s attracting a lot of attention. Valley high schooler Cooper Weissman already has a lot of accomplishments under his belt, including founding a blockchain development company and advocating for more financial literacy for kids.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy