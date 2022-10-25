ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Sunday, the witches will ride

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. The witches will ride in Cullman soon. On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., to be exact. That’s when Les Dames Cullman will host the inaugural Witches Ride in the Warehouse District. Live music by Avenue G, food trucks and children’s activities will be available at the event, which will raise funds for feminine hygiene products for students ages 9-19 in Cullman-area schools.

According to Les Dames Cullman, one in four Cullman County students lives below the poverty line, “making it difficult to acquire simple necessities like feminine hygiene products, pads, tampons, panty liners, new underwear in case of accidents, body and face wash, deodorant and other items.”

The group said, “The rate of young girls experiencing their periods without proper preparation or education is on the rise. The reaction to this is hyper embarrassment and many young women across the nation miss up to 20% of the school year due to not having essential products during their periods,” and estimated the average student uses 300 feminine hygiene products per year.

Les Dames Cullman encourages the women of Cullman to ride their bicycles, brooms or golf carts to participate in the cause. Participants who choose to walk are also invited to register. Described as family-friendly, the event is also open to spouses, children and friends of all ages.

The values near and dear to Les Dames Cullman are:

  • Our members believe in always having a seat at the table for another lady.
  • Our members are generous and believe in building bridges between the “have” and “have nots” of our community.
  • Our members believe we can always learn something from another woman if we are bold enough to ask thoughtful questions and kind enough to really listen to her story.
  • Our members are passionate about blazing a trail for the generations of ladies who will come behind us.

In April, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill allocating $200,000 for feminine hygiene products available to 5th-12th-grade students at Alabama Title I schools.

To register for Cullman’s Witches Ride, go to www.witchesridecullman.com . Registration is $50, and the fee is tax deductible.

