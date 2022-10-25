‘A family that scares together sticks together’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Zach and Jessica Lee began with a jack-o-lantern 13 years ago, as a way to celebrate their daughter’s Nov. 1 birthday, leaving their porch light on for Halloween night. Zach Lee dressed up and sat motionless in a chair yielding a chainsaw, giving the effect of a decoration. That is, until a visitor would come to the porch, and Lee came to life as a real-life terror.

That first year they had seven trick or treaters. Fast forward to last year when the family welcomed approximately 4,000 visitors and handed out 2,500 bags of candy.

The Lee family’s home on Woodland Street Northwest in Cullman offers more than a jack-o-lantern these days. The decorations and attractions have progressed over the years to include many zombies, a themed area for photographs and more than one blood-curdling fright.

“It’s our family project each year,” shared Lee, “We work together as a family and with our neighbors to give the kids that come by the best Halloween they can imagine. When we started, we were just about the only house on the street that had their lights on. The second year, we had two neighbors with lights on and handing out candy. Now, we have most houses on the street and other streets in the neighborhood have joined in. It’s awesome that kids have the chance to trick or treat like we did when we were young.”

Lee’s daughter is now a college student, a time when many young adults scoff at the thought of spending time with their families. That’s not the case with the Lee’s daughter Kayleigh, who still works alongside her dedicated parents each year helping put together the thousands of individually wrapped bags of candy, construct the yard décor and scare the wits out of trick or treaters on Halloween night.

A favorite aspect of the yearly event for the family are the return visitors who make a point to visit the Lees’ home in northwest Cullman each Oct. 31. Many even travel from other counties just for the Halloween experience. The sweetest visitors are those who were once trick or treaters at the Lee house who now bring their small children to join in the tradition.

Trick or treaters are welcome at the home on Woodland Street Northwest Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5 p.m.

