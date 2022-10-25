Evolution Of Superman In Film

Related
Sandra Bullock Stays True To Herself
Sandra Bullock is turning her college years into an Amazon show, as reported by Variety. The actor has come a long way, and she has remained unapologetically herself throughout her career.
SZA Finally Drops Video For 'Shirt' After Teasing The Song Nearly Two Years Ago
The singer goes on a crime spree with LaKeith Stanfield in the long-awaited video.
Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'
Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
The Sun Is 'Smiling' In Viral NASA Picture
The astonishing image was captured by the space agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
Trevor Noah Taunts Elon Musk Over ‘Embarrassing’ Reversal After 1 Day At Twitter
Trevor Noah said Elon Musk talked big about free speech at Twitter, but that all changed the day he actually took control of the company, which he bought in a $44 billion deal. Musk sent a message to advertisers this week, saying that despite his claims to turn the site...
CORRECTION: No Evidence Of Change In Kanye West's Twitter Account Status
The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, was locked out of his account earlier this month after an antisemitic post.
James Corden's Father Discovers How Close Terror Can Be In Haunted Hotel
Malcolm Corden thought his wife Margaret was too scared to visit. He was so wrong.
Howie Mandel Mocks Meghan Markle's 'Bimbo' Regret On 'Deal Or No Deal'
Former “Deal or No Deal” host Howie Mandel repeatedly poked fun at Meghan Markle for labeling her role on the game show as a “bimbo.” The Duchess of Sussex said on her podcast recently she was forced to be “all looks and little substance” when she was what she called a “briefcase girl” on the program.
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Skechers Turns Down Kanye West And His 'Skeezy' Shoes In 'SNL' Sketch
The sketch mocked the rapper's visit to the shoe company after Adidas dropped its partnership with him last week.
Halle Bailey And Rachel Zegler On Portraying "Modern" Disney Princesses
3 Child Actors Who Quit And 3 Who Stayed In Hollywood
Jack Harlow Grills His Appearance, Career In Self-Roast During 'SNL' Monologue
The rapper took shots at his career while doing double duty as host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
Spotify CEO Condemns Kanye West's 'Awful' Rants, But Won't Remove His Music
Kanye West’s music can stay on streaming giant Spotify despite the rap star’s “just awful” antisemitic statements, CEO Daniel Ek said. West, ditched by Adidas and other corporate partners after recent hate-filled rants on social media and in interviews, didn’t violate Spotify policies against hate speech because his vitriol doesn’t involve music or podcasts on the platform, Ek, who started the streaming service in 2006, told Reuters.
Valerie Bertinelli Tries To Save Face On TikTok For Matthew Perry Makeout Sesh
The star reacted to the "Friends" actor's account of their "elaborate" kissing as her husband, Eddie Van Halen, lay drunk nearby.
Chlöe Bailey Shares Relationship Woes In New Song And Video 'For The Night'
The singer is working on releasing her debut solo album.
Ryan Coogler On How He Involved Chadwick Boseman's Family For 'Wakanda Forever'
While writing the sequel, the director shared how he stayed "tapped in" with the late actor's family, collaborators and wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Launching Test Of Rival Social Network
Just in time for Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for a cool $44 billion.
