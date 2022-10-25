Read full article on original website
One Sioux City family has new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One family has a new home to call their own thanks to Habitat for Humanity. That group dedicating the new house on Parkview Lane near Unity Elementary School this evening. They handed over the keys to the Hickman family who helped build the home and put some sweat equity into it.
Career Academy students take part in disaster drill with SCFR
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students in the Sioux City Career Academy got to put some of their classroom learning into practice as they took part in a disaster drill. The drill tested their knowledge of the human body and how to respond to and manage a crisis situation. Some...
Farmers Market adding seating options for next season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Farmers Market is adding seating options, thanks to donations from two local groups. Both "100+ Women Who Care" and "Downtown Partners" have helped buy four new benches around the lot on Tri-View Avenue that hosts the market. Two of the benches were...
Gov. Ricketts presents state tourism awards at South Sioux conference
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The State of Nebraska celebrated tourism this week with its annual conference in South Sioux City highlighting everything the Cornhusker State has to offer. The conference is held in a new community each year. Governor Pete Ricketts helped hand out the annual awards to...
Court date set for Laurel, Nebraska quadruple murder suspect
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — The man charged in August's quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska will soon make his first court appearance. 42-year-old Jason Jones was just discharged from a Lincoln, Nebraska hospital Wednesday and transferred to a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility. Jones will now be arraigned next Wednesday,...
Sioux City Police investigating robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the high-end jewelry story in Lakeport Commons just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. Police say two male suspects wearing masks entered the store carrying sledgehammers, broke out the glass of a jewelry case and left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
Governor Kim Reynolds stopped in Sioux City for campaign
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds brought her re-election campaign to Sioux City this evening. Reynolds came to the Stoney Creek Inn as part of her bus tour called, "Here in Iowa, America Still Works." Reynolds is seeking a second full term in office. She's facing off against Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart.
Huskies reach state semifinals for second straight year
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Redfield 42-0 in the South Dakota Class 11B quarterfinal round. The Huskies now advance to the state semifinals and will take on Hot Springs on Friday, November 4.
Should you worry about your kids Halloween candy? SCPD weighs in on Fentanyl rumor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Halloween is just a few days away and it is also a time to be extra vigilant at night. With kids and families out in costume, it's important for drivers to slow down, turn off the radio when driving through neighborhoods, and keep an extra eye out for kids in the street. And for trick-or-treaters, Sioux City Police say having flashlights and staying on sidewalks is a good rule of thumb when going door to door.
Iowa man facing terrorism charges after threatening two hospitals
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is facing terrorism charges after forcing two hospitals to go into lockdown. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville is charged with making terroristic threats after calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls Wednesday and threatening to shoot employees there with an AK-47. As a result that hospital, along with Orange City Health, was put in lockdown until deputies could arrest Betcke.
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
Sioux City Police arrested a man for breaking into a church
Sioux City, IOWA — Sioux City Police say they've arrested a man who broke into and stole from a local church. Officers were called to the Cathedral of the Epiphany just before 1 p.m. Thursday after a man broke a window entered the church, broke into their cash box, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
South Dakota House of Representatives District 17 candidates share campaign priorities
VERMILION, S.D. — Most South Dakota residents will be voting in new districts this election, due to a new redrawing of districts in the state. The new map moves residents living on the southwest side of Union County into District 17. Some Clay county residents are now in Yankton...
Sec. Paul Pate joins Woodbury Co. Auditor to test voting machines ahead of Election Day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County continued its election preparations Friday morning, with a public test of the voting machines that will be used in the upcoming election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill were present for the testing of the machines. Each machine being sent to a precinct will be tested to ensure the machine is counting correctly, rejecting invalid ballots and recording write-in votes.
