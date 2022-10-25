Burkes Outlet now called Bealls, but same company

The sign is different, but the store is the same.

Bealls Inc. recently announced it changed the name of Burkes Outlet in The Shops at Turkey Creek to Bealls Outlet. A banner has been hung where the old sign used to be, awaiting a more permanent fixture.

The company says it is retiring the Burkes name at all 12 Oklahoma stores "to support its continued growth nationally as Bealls."

Company officials said there are no planned changes to staffing at the Bartlesville location, which just opened in September 2020.

“Our team is committed to continuing to provide our guests with the same great products, service and value that they deserve,” said District Manager Michael Allison. “Bealls continues to grow in popularity and we’re excited to have all of our outlet stores join together under one name.”

Bealls has more than 550 stores in 23 states operating as Burkes Outlet and Bealls Outlet. The company’s portfolio of brands also includes Bealls stores, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters.