15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Yes, the Exorcist House in St. Louis is Real and Don’t Go There
There is a house in St. Louis that has some of the most famous history in regards to paranormal happenings. While it is a very real place, you really should not go there and I'll explain why. First, a brief history. The movie "The Exorcist" was based on real exorcisms...
KSDK
World Bird Sanctuary hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' on Saturday, October 29
This spooky season, World Bird Sanctuary is hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' featuring their spookiest feathered friends. Enjoy a sip of hot cider and a variety of games and activities, all included with the price of admission: $8 per car in advance. Entry day-of will be $8 per individual or $12 per car for multiple people.
KSDK
Do you know them? Video shows St. Louis sports bar break-in
According to DB's Sports Bar owner Justin Gibson, security cameras caught the break-in just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Police are investigating the incident.
'Resilient' Teen Survives St. Louis School Shooting By Jumping Out Window
Brian Collins was in health class at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School when a gunman fatally shot his teacher, 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, and 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell.
KMOV
All lanes of EB I-270 in North County reopen after accident is cleared
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident involving an overturned pick-up truck closed three lanes of eastbound I-270 in North County for part of Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened near the W. Florissant exit around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Several emergency vehicles were on the scene. One person suffered...
Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit overnight
Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the Grove and Soulard overnight.
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
Man shot after breaking car windows near downtown St. Louis bar, police say
ST. LOUIS — One man was hurt in a shooting near a downtown St. Louis sports bar Thursday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating what happened before one man was discovered with a "puncture wound" in the parking lot of 618 South 7th St., south of Busch Stadium.
Wine bar and steakhouse burglarized Thursday morning
Police responded to a burglary alarm not too far away from the previous early Thursday morning burglaries.
KSDK
19-year-old is shot in hand Saturday in Dutchtown
Police found the gunshot victim conscious and breathing on Virginia Avenue. He was transported to an area hospital.
Police respond to early morning shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to an early morning shooting in the Jeff-Vander-lou neighborhood. A juvenile male was shot in the leg, conscious and breathing.
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
Man found dead Tuesday laying in north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning in north St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood. Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old James Riley III shot in the middle of the street.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This St. Louis Mansion Has an 18-Car Garage Filled With Lamborghinis [PHOTOS]
Holy cow. This impressive Ladue mansion is unlike anything else in the St. Louis area. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bath home offers over 27,000 square feet of luxury. Set on 7.5 acres of land, the property includes a private lake, guest areas, vaulted ceilings, chef kitchens, marble fountains, two apartments, a pool, a swim-up bar, a conservatory, a wine cellar, a game room, a theatre, a spa and even a saloon.
Attempted carjacking likely leads to shooting death in Ferguson
Police are investigating a shooting death Thursday in Ferguson, one possibly linked to an attempted carjacking during overnight hours.
FOX 28 Spokane
News anchor reports on shooting at her own daughters school in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri. – A news anchor from the station KMOX in St. Louis was live on air doing an interview on keeping babies safe. That’s when her daughter began sending panicked texts of a shooter in her school. “OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING,” said 17-year-old...
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
KSDK
SLU soccer names press box after 'Mr. St. Louis Soccer', Bill McDermott
ST. LOUIS — SLU soccer honored one of their most dedicated graduates on Thursday with a one-of-a-kind honor. SLU honored Billiken soccer hall of famer and long-time Hermann Stadium PA announcer Bill McDermott by naming the press box at the stadium in his honor. McDermott has given SLU over...
