Cousins bring new haunt to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new spook in town called ‘Sinister Shadows.’ A couple of cousins decided to make use of their late grandfather’s property by jumping into the haunted house business. They said it’s gone pretty well in their first weeks of operation. They’re hoping to knock hundreds maybe thousands of peoples’ […]
WJHG-TV
Heroes honored through Warrior Beach Retreat parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic was backed up in Panama City Beach for a good cause on Thursday. The Warrior Beach Retreat is back at Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort in Panama City Beach. The 13th year of the event included a parade through Panama City Beach into Panama City; where a pair of F22′s provided a flyover as the caravan crossed the Hathaway bridge. Ten wounded warriors and their caregivers were in the parade, which was led by a 95-year-old veteran.
WJHG-TV
Treasured Panama City ball park now open after renovations
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders came together for a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony at Sudduth Park Wednesday morning. The youth baseball field in the Cove was battered by Hurricane Michael. “Everything was destroyed here,” said Jenna Haligas, City Commissioner for Ward 1. “All of the fences were torn...
WJHG-TV
New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you walk down Harmon Avenue you can hear the sounds of construction, as five new townhomes are being built near downtown Panama City. “Residential is probably the biggest anchor we could have downtown,” Panama City Commissioner, Jenna Haligas, said. These townhomes are being built...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff’s Office offers Holiday Home Check
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the holidays right around the corner officials want people to travel with a peace of mind, So the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has brought back its Holiday Home Check service. BCSO is offering residents an opportunity to have an extra set of eyes...
WJHG-TV
More hotels going up in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Off-season isn’t what it used to be in Panama City Beach. Events are running year-round and hotels are constantly at capacity. “There used to be the off-season. We’d have a season and then the off-season. Right? There’s no off-season as much anymore,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
WJHG-TV
Vietnam Veteran wants to celebrate his 90th birthday by going skydiving
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local Vietnam War Veteran wants everyone to know there are no age limits on having fun. So what does he want for his 90th birthday? To jump out of a plane of course. That was the plan on Saturday, for retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen Bresette but...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants You’ll Love Near Port St. Joe, Florida
Port St. Joe, Florida, is a town known for fishing and incredible beauty. I have spent time in this community over the past few years and grown to love the local people. One thing that surprised me on my first visit was the variety of restaurants available in this small town. Each time I visit, I am in awe over the “out of this world” moments that surface from restaurant to restaurant. Port St. Joe, Florida, is home to fewer than 4,000 people and offers some of the highest quality food anywhere in the country.
WJHG-TV
Fields of Faith returning to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharing your faith can sometimes be scary, but it came easy for several Bay District Schools students Wednesday night. The Fellowship of Christian athletes held a Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver stadium for the first time in years. The event brought hundreds of people out of the stadium.
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital hosting Crush the Crisis event
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital is hosting its fourth annual Crush the Crisis. Prescription drug misuse is a public health crisis in the United States and deaths by overdose are increasing. In an effort to fight the growing battle, Bay County has organized a medication drop off. The move is in an attempt to get opioid prescriptions off the streets. People will be able to drop off any unused and expired medical, no questions asked.
WJHG-TV
Falling into Fun with Halloween party tips and tricks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Still not sure what perfect addition to add to that long-anticipated Halloween party?. Ultimate party planners, April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez stopped by NewsChannel 7 to share some fun and creative ideas to get those sweat treats coming alive this spooky season. The mother-daughter...
WJHG-TV
Saturday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Saturday evening!. It’s a cloudy and humid Saturday night, but temperatures will struggle to fall past the middle and lower 60′s thanks to the insulation. Patchy fog will develop in the overnight hours, with the remnants of that fog setting us up for a fairly grey and dreary start to Sunday. Winds will pick up out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph around mid-day Sunday. All of this is happening ahead of an approaching front which will bring widespread rainfall to Northwest Florida Sunday afternoon. The highest rain totals will be in Okaloosa, Walton, and western Bay County, with significantly less rainfall expected by the time the front moves into Franklin and Liberty County. Rain lingers through the overnight hours Sunday night into Monday.
WJHG-TV
PCPD Searching for Missing 69-Year-Old Man
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say 69-year-old John Conner went missing Thursday evening. They say Conner has multiple medical issues including dementia, and he was last seen at Gulf Coast Medical Center where officials say he left before receiving medical care.
WJHG-TV
PCB leaders push to see progress on Lullwater Lake
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders are moving forward with taking the first steps to clean up Lullwater Lake. Residents have been speaking out about the deteriorating lake ever since Hurricane Sally. Overgrown lily pads and muck have made many avoid it. Last month, the city...
fosterfollynews.net
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
WJHG-TV
Thursday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. Plenty of sunshine and blue skies head our way today. Temperatures are much cooler out this morning than yesterday. You’ll want to grab the jacket before heading...
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
WJHG-TV
One killed, two injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak Springs in Walton County Friday night. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report around 8 p.m., a car with a driver and passenger was traveling east on C.R. 192, and was about to make a left turn onto S.R. 83.
WJHG-TV
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing woman on St. George Island for almost a week. Officials said that Staci Peterson went into the park on Thursday and never returned. The Franklin County Sheriff said they are continuing search and recovery efforts but...
