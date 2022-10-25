PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Saturday evening!. It’s a cloudy and humid Saturday night, but temperatures will struggle to fall past the middle and lower 60′s thanks to the insulation. Patchy fog will develop in the overnight hours, with the remnants of that fog setting us up for a fairly grey and dreary start to Sunday. Winds will pick up out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph around mid-day Sunday. All of this is happening ahead of an approaching front which will bring widespread rainfall to Northwest Florida Sunday afternoon. The highest rain totals will be in Okaloosa, Walton, and western Bay County, with significantly less rainfall expected by the time the front moves into Franklin and Liberty County. Rain lingers through the overnight hours Sunday night into Monday.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO