ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Kenneth Lindell, 89, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Graveside Service with Military Rites at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
URBANDALE, IA
kmaland.com

Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa

Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Wilma Boswell, age 92, of Lenox, Iowa

Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Wilma passed away Friday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Iowa Large Class 11-Player (10/28): Harlan, LC, Glenwood among final 8

(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central and Glenwood are all among the final eight in their respective class after wins on Friday evening in KMAland Iowa Large Class football. Aidan Hall had three first-half touchdowns on a 46-yard touchdown run and touchdown receptions of 24 and 26 yards to lead Harlan in the win. The Cyclones had 250 first-half yards while holding MOC-Floyd Valley to just eight. Teagon Kasperbauer added 185 yards passing and three touchdowns.
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
ATLANTIC, IA
iheart.com

Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

PODCAST -- 2022 Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show (Week 10)

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!. This week, we have preview interviews with 28 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below. SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, CAM's Barry Bower, Lenox's Michael Nardini, Southeast Warren's...
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot

(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
WEEPING WATER, NE
kmaland.com

Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Mary Ann Waller

Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex) Service: Mass of Christian BurialName: Mary Ann WallerPronunciation: Age: 77From: OmahaPrevi…
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Omaha's Zimmers picks up All-Summit League First Team

(KMAland) -- Omaha’s Regan Zimmers was picked to the All-Summit League Women’s Soccer First Team on Thursday. Zimmers’ teammate Grace Ostergaard landed on the Second Team while Kansas City’s Sophia Limongi and Omaha’s Jordyn West were Honorable Mentions. Omaha’s Lindsey Birch and Emma Konsmo and...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy