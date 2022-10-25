Read full article on original website
Kenneth Lindell, 89, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Graveside Service with Military Rites at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Theresa Johnston, 58, of Villisca, Iowa
Service:Funeral ServicesName:Theresa JohnstonPronunciation: Age:58From:Villisca, IowaPreviou…
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/29): Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha, NWMSU win
(KMAland) – Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were all winners Saturday in regional college volleyball action.
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Wilma Boswell, age 92, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Wilma passed away Friday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
KMAland Iowa Large Class 11-Player (10/28): Harlan, LC, Glenwood among final 8
(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central and Glenwood are all among the final eight in their respective class after wins on Friday evening in KMAland Iowa Large Class football. Aidan Hall had three first-half touchdowns on a 46-yard touchdown run and touchdown receptions of 24 and 26 yards to lead Harlan in the win. The Cyclones had 250 first-half yards while holding MOC-Floyd Valley to just eight. Teagon Kasperbauer added 185 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
Friends, family come together to harvest fields of Iowa farmer who passed from cancer
It was a sad day for some in the agriculture community when they learned that friend and neighbor Paul Baker had lost his battle with cancer.
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
PODCAST -- 2022 Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show (Week 10)
(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!. This week, we have preview interviews with 28 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below. SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, CAM's Barry Bower, Lenox's Michael Nardini, Southeast Warren's...
College Soccer Scoreboard (10/28): Omaha women advance in Summit League Tournament
(KMAland) -- The Omaha women moved along in the Summit League Tournament while the Drake men picked up a draw with Missouri State in regional soccer on Friday. WOMEN: Omaha 1 North Dakota 0 (Summit League Tournament) MEN: Drake 1 Missouri State 1.
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
Kyle Sternberg shines as AHSTW gets past Southwest Valley, advances to quarterfinals
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW Vikings (10-0) are moving on to the Class A state quarterfinals after a 35-14 victory over district foe Southwest Valley (7-3) in the second round Friday. Stellar defense and superb quarterback play propelled the Vikings to their 10th double-digit win in as many games. “It feels...
Mary Ann Waller
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex) Service: Mass of Christian BurialName: Mary Ann WallerPronunciation: Age: 77From: OmahaPrevi…
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Omaha's Zimmers picks up All-Summit League First Team
(KMAland) -- Omaha’s Regan Zimmers was picked to the All-Summit League Women’s Soccer First Team on Thursday. Zimmers’ teammate Grace Ostergaard landed on the Second Team while Kansas City’s Sophia Limongi and Omaha’s Jordyn West were Honorable Mentions. Omaha’s Lindsey Birch and Emma Konsmo and...
Woodbine's Bendgen, Bedford's Johnson win state championships on Day 1 of state XC
(Fort Dodge) -- Two state championships, a banner day for the 1A boys, eight total medalists and a deck walk for the Woodbine boys highlighted a busy day one at the Iowa High School Cross Country Championships on Friday. CLASS 1A BOYS. KMAland’s biggest story of the day came from...
