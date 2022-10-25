Read full article on original website
Apple Stock Closes Out Its Best Day Since 2020
Apple stock rose 7.5% on Friday, a day after it reported September quarter earnings that modestly beat expectations on revenue and profit and showed global demand for its premium hardware remains high. "Sometimes in-line results are most exciting," wrote JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note Friday. Apple stock rose...
GM Temporarily Suspends Advertising on Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover
DETROIT — General Motors is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform, the company told CNBC on Friday. The Detroit automaker, a rival to Musk-led electric vehicle maker Tesla, said it is "pausing" advertising as it evaluates Twitter's new direction. It will continue to use the platform to interact with customers but not pay for advertising, GM added.
Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs
Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
‘I Don't Lose Sleep': Bank of America CEO Isn't Worried About Financing the Twitter Deal
The CEO of Bank of America, one of the financiers of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, doesn't appear worried about the deal. When asked if he would lose sleep over it, he said: "I've got experts that handle the clients and I don't lose sleep on them. I lose sleep for a lot of other things, but not for that."
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
