Pop Shop Medford announces it's closing its doors for good

MEDFORD – The Pop Shop Medford, which opened on Main Street in 2015, announced on its Facebook page that it will close its doors on Oct. 26.

The announcement stated that the flagship Collingswood location, which opened in 2005, will remain open.

“With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for the final time on Wednesday, October 26th,” the post read. “We thank you all for your support and friendships throughout the past 7 years.

“The memories we have been blessed with have been created through loyalty and dedication from so many, and for that we are grateful. We also want to thank our customers, whether you only visited once or were a diehard Pop Shop enthusiast. Every employee, regardless of the time spent, we want to thank you as well.”

The post thanked all the neighbors on Main Street for making the town a destination. The area has drawn many businesses over the years. The Pop Shop is located in the former Burlington County National Bank building.

“We hope we may have touched your lives, like so many of you have touched ours!," the post continued. “Whilst The Pop Shop Medford location is closing, we will still have plenty of work to do as we will excitedly be refocusing all our energies on The Pop Shop Collingswood, our flagship location! Reimagining our vintage vibes, we are excited to restore the nostalgic dining experience that sets us apart from other local eateries.”

The Pop Shop, a popular place for children’s birthday parties and special events, specializes in American comfort cuisine — think apple cider doughnut sundaes or a Mac Daddy grilled cheese burger. It has all day breakfast, burgers, macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, vegan/veggie options and, of course, ice cream. It was featured on “Throwdown with Bobby Flay” on The Food Network. Its kids’ menu was awarded “Best Menu in America” by Restaurant Hospitality magazine, it said.

The announcement also stated that a local Medford business, Cornerstone PEO, will be "taking over our iconic building and restoring it to its original and stately character. We hope that you join us in welcoming them to the corner of Bank and Main Street.”

Many people expressed disappointment about the closure on the Pop Shop Medford Facebook page.

“Such a shame,” wrote Samantha Daly. “I was one of the opening managers. Worked hard to build a great staff, many still in touch with. I’m sure Medford and the 'Friday milkshake' kids are going to miss you. ”

Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge wrote “we are devastated to hear the news, and wish you the best in your future ventures.”

“Thank you, The Pop Shop, for many great meals and memories,” wrote Sue McLaughlin. “While it is sad to see you go, we'll meet up again in Collingswood. Best wishes for many future successes to you, to Cornerstone, and every other business in Medford. Medford is a beautiful and great town!!”

The post said the Pop Shop looks forward to introducing new events, experiences, membership options, elevated throwback dishes, shakes and desserts to their loyal customers at the other location.

“We are excited for the future and to elevate your Pop Shop dining experience," the post read. "We look forward to seeing you in Collingswood and will be happy to honor any unused gift cards and Pop Bucks. We will continue to strive to be the best neighborhood soda fountain in all of New Jersey!”

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Pop Shop Medford announces it's closing its doors for good