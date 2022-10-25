ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Political Profile: Mark Cox, Candidate For Calvert County Commissioner District 2

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Mark C. Cox, Sr., age 55, is a business owner running for County Commissioner in District 2 of Calvert County. “As a lifelong resident of Calvert County, I want to see the beauty and rural roots of the county preserved,” Cox told TheBayNet.com. “I want this county to remain a place where people want to live and can afford to stay here.”
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
UPDATE: Two Being Flown Out After Vehicle Crash On Great Mills Road

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon that has resulted in multiple reported injuries. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 27, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Great Mills Road, in the area of Pacific Drive.
MISSING: Christopher Staley, 30-Year-Old, Last Seen On October 25th

LAUREL, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Last seen: in Laurel on 10/25/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Christopher Staley, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Waldorf Homicide Case

WALDORF, Md. — On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60 of Waldorf, who had been shot. Dodson was pronounced deceased. Detectives from...
Man Swings Bat At Walmart Worker After Being Caught Stealing

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 23, 2022, Deputy Dawson responded to the Walmart located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a subject with a knife and attempted theft. Preliminary investigation revealed Ronald Russey-Thyes, 23 of no fixed address, was observed unboxing...
