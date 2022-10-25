Read full article on original website
Hogan Announces Preparedness Efforts To Address lncrease In RSV, Potential COVID-19, Flu Surges
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—As hospitals in the region and across the country experience an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) admissions, Governor Larry Hogan today announced a series of new mitigation actions, along with preparedness efforts for potential fall and winter COVID-19 and flu surges in Maryland. “After meeting with our...
Political Profile: Mark Cox, Candidate For Calvert County Commissioner District 2
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Mark C. Cox, Sr., age 55, is a business owner running for County Commissioner in District 2 of Calvert County. “As a lifelong resident of Calvert County, I want to see the beauty and rural roots of the county preserved,” Cox told TheBayNet.com. “I want this county to remain a place where people want to live and can afford to stay here.”
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Participates In Local Behavioral Health Authority Strategic Retreat
ST. LEONARD, Md. – Yesterday, community stakeholders met at Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard, to discuss the Local Behavioral Health Authority (LBHA) and other support programs in our community. LBHA is a community approach program responsible for planning, management, and oversight of the Calvert County Behavioral Health systems...
One Injured After Vehicle Collision With Propane Truck In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 8:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of Three Mules Welding Supplies. Crews arrived and found a T-bone collision involving a pick-up truck and a...
SCAM ALERT: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Bogus Callers
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of recent “spoofing” or scam calls involving the individuals claiming to be Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are attempting to obtain personal information from citizens by telling them...
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Heather Thompson
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Heather Ann Thompson, age 29 of Waldorf. Thompson is wanted for escape for failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, to serve a court ordered sentence for the charge of driving without a license.
Charles County Police Investigating Crash Involving Occupied School Bus, Other Vehicles
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — On October 27 at approximately 2:02 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Marshall Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains for the report of a serious crash involving a school bus. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bus was occupied by seven students in...
UPDATE: Two Being Flown Out After Vehicle Crash On Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon that has resulted in multiple reported injuries. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 27, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Great Mills Road, in the area of Pacific Drive.
MISSING: Christopher Staley, 30-Year-Old, Last Seen On October 25th
LAUREL, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Last seen: in Laurel on 10/25/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Christopher Staley, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Waldorf Homicide Case
WALDORF, Md. — On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60 of Waldorf, who had been shot. Dodson was pronounced deceased. Detectives from...
Man Swings Bat At Walmart Worker After Being Caught Stealing
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 23, 2022, Deputy Dawson responded to the Walmart located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a subject with a knife and attempted theft. Preliminary investigation revealed Ronald Russey-Thyes, 23 of no fixed address, was observed unboxing...
