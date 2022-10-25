ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristi Noem's campaign alleges her Democratic challenger violated campaign finance laws

By Gabe Kaminsky, Investigative Reporter
Related
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE

