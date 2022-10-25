Kristi Noem's campaign alleges her Democratic challenger violated campaign finance laws

Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
Washington Examiner
Democratic nominee for Oklahoma governor appears to have 'violated' state laws, experts say
EXCLUSIVE — The Democratic candidate running to be Oklahoma's next governor appears to have "violated" several state laws due to her social media activity, legal experts told the Washington Examiner. Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's superintendent of public instruction, is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt in November. But Hofmeister...
Texas Democrat uses edited photo of GOP opponent in campaign ad that makes her appear more aggressive
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) posted a new campaign ad featuring a photo of his House GOP opponent Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) that was apparently edited to make the Republican appear more aggressive. The ad specifically focuses on school safety and gun control, targeting Flores on her first congressional vote opposing...
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
Sioux City Journal
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
Pro-Trump Rally Sees Only Dozens Attend as Excuses Mount Up
One rallygoer blamed low attendance for the event on the fact it was held on a sunny weekday in Washington, D.C., when "a lot of people work."
Dem Sen. Bennet quietly deletes endorsement from state senator who allegedly voted from false address
FIRST ON FOX: Colorado Democrat Senator Michael Bennet appeared to quietly delete an endorsement he received from a state senator who was indicted for allegedly voting from a false address. Bennet used to display his endorsement from Democrat state Senator Pete Lee of Manitou Springs, who was indicted by a...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
Washington Examiner
Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll
Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Behar says it's ‘depressing’ Republicans may win House, urges reporters sow skepticism about GOP with voters
Worried about Republicans doing well in the midterms, "The View" co-host Joy Behar pressed ABC News' Rick Klein whether his reporters argue with voters about the GOP.
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court
It is well-known that intense competition between democracy, authoritarianism and fascism is playing out across the globe in a variety of ways – including in the United States. This year’s US supreme court term, which started this week, is a vivid illustration of how the situation is actually worse than most people understand.
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
