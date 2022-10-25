Read full article on original website
Kelli b
4d ago
Well the first snow flakes every weatherman prepares us for a blizzard,gets a little bit old, Michigan definitely doesn't get the snow like we used to, maybe one year they will get it right.
Reply
3
Related
My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Michigan's flu season could be rough
Good morning, today is Friday. Are you prepared for flu season?. Yes, it’s the time of year when we begin to hear more about the flu. This year's flu season will be different since it will be the first winter in two years that masks and social distancing are essentially nonexistent.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
State Christmas tree on its way to the Michigan Capitol
The state Christmas tree is making its way to the Capitol City.
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are Michigan’s most dangerous intersections. And it’s not just the bad drivers
There are more than 107,000 intersections in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT. But not all of them are created equal. Many are fine, but a few are downright deadly. Local 4 drove all over looking at these intersections and found commonalities at most; they were busy and could be a little confusing, but it isn’t the whole story.
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
Here’s how you can remain anonymous in Michigan if you win the Powerball jackpot
LANSING, MI -- Imagine you’ve just won a near record-setting jackpot like the $825 million Powerball prize that’s up for grabs Saturday night. There might be tears, there might be yelling and screaming, there might even be a few phone calls to trusted friends and family to share the good news.
Mega Millions results for 10/28/22; jackpot worth $64 million
LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $100 million as there was no winner of the $64 million grand prize for the drawing held on Friday, Oct. 28. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1 will be worth $87 million with a cash option of $42.8 million.
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
5 Wild Facts About World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge in Michigan
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan...
NOAA’s winter forecast targets Michigan for a sloppy, slick winter
NOAA’s long range forecasters say we better get ready for what could be a wild ride on the winter weather rollercoaster. The official NOAA forecast for December, January and February was issued last Thursday. The forecast shows Michigan smack-dab in the middle of a possibly wetter than normal area. Part of Michigan is expected to have an increased chance of colder than normal weather. While most of Lower Michigan isn’t placed in a defined temperature trend, a NOAA forecaster says there is important information in the subtlety of this winter’s forecast.
‘It doesn’t matter who you’ve trampled,’ Michigan PFAS victims furious over former CEO honored
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan PFAS victims recently spoke out against the former CEO of a company that polluted their community being honored as a “role model” by Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL). The JAMGL inducted the former CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, Blake Krueger,...
MLive
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 3