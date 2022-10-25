ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kelli b
4d ago

Well the first snow flakes every weatherman prepares us for a blizzard,gets a little bit old, Michigan definitely doesn't get the snow like we used to, maybe one year they will get it right.

Related
My North.com

4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway

Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MARQUETTE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's flu season could be rough

Good morning, today is Friday. Are you prepared for flu season?. Yes, it’s the time of year when we begin to hear more about the flu. This year's flu season will be different since it will be the first winter in two years that masks and social distancing are essentially nonexistent.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

NOAA’s winter forecast targets Michigan for a sloppy, slick winter

NOAA’s long range forecasters say we better get ready for what could be a wild ride on the winter weather rollercoaster. The official NOAA forecast for December, January and February was issued last Thursday. The forecast shows Michigan smack-dab in the middle of a possibly wetter than normal area. Part of Michigan is expected to have an increased chance of colder than normal weather. While most of Lower Michigan isn’t placed in a defined temperature trend, a NOAA forecaster says there is important information in the subtlety of this winter’s forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

