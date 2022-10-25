ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Miranda Lambert, Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen Among 2022 CMA Awards Performers

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

The first round of performers for the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards was announced Tuesday morning (Oct. 25), and it includes a mix of veteran hitmakers and rising artists.

Related

Peyton Manning Won't Be the First Football Player to Co-Host a Music Awards Show: These 4 Beat Him…

10/25/2022

This year’s performer lineup includes Jimmie Allen , Kelsea Ballerini , Luke Bryan , Kelly Clarkson , HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band. This year’s show will be co-hosted by two-time CMA entertainer of the year winner Bryan, and NFL star Peyton Manning.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 9 from Nashville. The ABC broadcast will open with a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. Bryan will perform his new single “ Country On,” while current five-time nominee Carly Pearce will perform a song from her recent album 29: Written in Stone .

Lambert, the most-nominated female artist in CMA Awards history, who has three nominations this year including entertainer of the year, will perform “Geraldene” from her album Palomino , which is nominated for album of the year.

Underwood, who also has three nominations this year including entertainer of the year, will perform her new single “Hate My Heart.” As previously confirmed by Billboard , Ballerini will team with Pearce and Clarkson to perform Ballerini’s new song “You’re Drunk, Go Home.”

Wallen, who receives his first CMA entertainer of the year nod this year, will perform his latest chart-topper “You Proof.” Three-time CMA Awards nominee this year HARDY will be joined by Wilson, the top nominee this year with six nods, for their duet “wait in the truck.”

Meanwhile, CMA vocal group of the year nominee Zac Brown Band will team with reigning CMA new artist of the year Allen and blues guitarist King to perform the single “Out in the Middle.” Additional performers and presenters for CMAs will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the awards are on sale beginning today at 11 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. The winners of this year’s awards show will be determined via a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot is open now for CMA members, with voting for the final ballot set to close on Friday (Oct. 28) at 7 p.m. ET.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Singer-songwriter Alan Jackson will be celebrated during the upcoming CMA Awards, when he receives the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony will air live on ABC on Nov. 9 from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson are set to take to the CMA Awards stage for an all-star tribute to the Country Music Hall of Famer. The CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an artist who has reached the highest degree of recognition in country music, and recognizes an artist who has earned national and international prominence through concert performances,...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris & More Featured on The Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned Cold Country’

A hefty list of country artists are celebrating the 60th anniversary of rock band The Rolling Stones, by contributing to an upcoming album that reimagines several of the seminal group’s classic hits. Stoned Cold Country is set to release in 2023 via BMG. Eric Church takes on “Gimme Shelter,” Lainey Wilson offers “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” Maren Morris performs “Dead Flowers,” and Ashley McBryde offers a take on “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Brooks & Dunn offer a rendition of “Honky Tonk Women.” A first look at the album comes via Brothers Osborne, who team with The War &...
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Shania Twain & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Lainey Wilson, “Hold My Halo” This Louisiana native’s career is on fire right now. In addition to her new album, Bell Bottom Country, which drops today (Friday, Oct. 28), Wilson is the leading nominee heading into this year’s CMA Awards, earning six nods during her very first year as a nominee. Wilson co-wrote all but one track on this project, including her newest release, the frisky “Hold My Halo,” which raises a drink to the virtues of a hard-working woman who deserves a night to “tell that...
LOUISIANA STATE
Billboard

Lainey Wilson Says She’s ‘Here to Take Care of Business & Share My Story’ on ‘Bell Bottom Country’ Album

Lainey Wilson’s career has been developing at breakneck speed. In three short years, she’s gone from releasing her debut major label EP to being the top nominee at Nov. 9’s CMA Awards. In 2019, she released Redneck Hollywood on Broken Bow Records/BBR Music Group, followed by 2021’s full-length, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin.’ On Friday, Bell Bottom Country — a nod not only to her freewheeling form of music, but also to what has become her signature ‘70s hippie style – comes out. “This record is still me sayin’ what I’m thinking, but in a different way,” the Baskin, Louisiana, native says in her...
Billboard

‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn’: How to Watch & Stream the Star-Studded Special

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “A celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music.” The legendary Loretta Lynn will be celebrated in a two-hour, star-studded tribute special premiering on CMT on Sunday (Oct. 30). Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of Life & Music of Loretta Lynn is set to air live from the Grand Ole Opry House at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m CT. Jenna Bush Hager will host...
Billboard

Wynonna Celebrates The Judds‘ Enduring Legacy With Soul-Lifting ‘Girls Night Out’ With Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride & Brandi Carlile

In the 1980s, mother-daughter duo The Judds, with their homespun songs and pure, family harmonies, were among several acts that helped return country music to a more rootsy sound. Between 1983 and 2000, mother Naomi Judd and daughter Wynonna notched 25 Hot Country Songs appearances, which encompassed 14 No. 1s and 20 top 10s. In addition to their electric personalities, they also had a secret weapon — the junior Judd, then still a teen, whose distinctive, husky voice has always been an endlessly versatile instrument, capable of rendering the delicate nuances demanded by a tender love song, but equally capable...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Teams Up With ‘& Juliet‘ Star Lorna Courtney for ’Since U Been Gone’ Duet

To celebrate the opening night of previews for the original Broadway musical & Juliet on Friday (Oct. 28), the complete cast recording is now available on streaming services. The album features a brand new version of Kelly Clarkson‘s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone” performed by the show’s star Lorna Courtney along with Clarkson herself. & Juliet is set to open at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City on November 17 and features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin. In addition to “Since U Been Gone,” the track listing also features pop anthems like Katy Perry’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Soundgarden With Epic Kellyoke Cover: Watch

No one sings like you anymore, Chris Cornell. But if anyone could do justice to the late singer-drummer-guitarist, it would be Kelly Clarkson, who performed a passionate cover of Soundgarden‘s “Black Hole Sun” for the Friday (Oct. 28) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. For the latest installment of her show’s Kellyoke live music series, Clarkson and her band, My Band Y’all, transformed from country-pop vocalist and her daytime talk show’s in-house musicians to a full-on grunge rock group as they performed Soundgarden’s biggest hit. Everyone dressed in black, they made it rain with the sounds of razor-sharp electric guitars...
Billboard

Shania Twain to Release ‘Queen of Me’ Album in February, Reveals 2023 Tour

Shania Twain will launch 2023 with a massive tour and a new album! The pop-country queen’s sixth studio album, Queen of Me — the first the singer-songwriter has released in six years — will arrive Feb. 3. The album marks her first recording under her new label deal with Republic Nashville. Twain has released the lead single from the project with “Waking Up Dreaming,” and the new song “Last Day of Summer.” Related Shania Twain Added to ABC's Live 'Beauty and the Beast' Special 10/28/2022 “These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and I think this album reflects that musically,”...
Billboard

Everything to Know About #iVoted Festival: Date, Time, Performances & More

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and #iVoted Festival is returning for its election night webcast featuring the top trending artists in key states whose electoral margins are often decided by the size of a venue. The event comes just two years after the 2020 iteration of the webcast was the largest digital concert in history. The #iVoted Early Sweepstakes is also currently live here, in which fans can win tickets to Lizzo, Rina Sawayama, The Who, Demi Lovato, Kevin Hart, Soccer Mommy, Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band, Carrie Underwood, Marc Anthony, Orville Peck, Smokey Robinson, Steve Lacy, Karol G, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jessie Reyez, The 1975, King Princess, Keith Urban, Noah Cyrus and many more. See below for everything you...
Billboard

Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs Medley of ‘Encanto’ Songs for First Time on ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

Lin-Manuel Miranda performed songs from Disney’s Encanto for the first time during his visit to The Tonight Show on Friday (Oct. 28). Host Jimmy Fallon opened the musical segment by rattling off the impressive accomplishments of the hit animated film’s mega-successful soundtrack, including nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 the Billboard 200 and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” spending five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. “You wrote like eight of these songs on the soundtrack,” Fallon excitedly pointed out before asking Miranda if he had ever performed the tracks live. “I never have,” the Hamilton creator replied. From there, Miranda...
Billboard

Keith Urban Gives a Nod to Iconic ‘Say Anything’ Scene in the Artwork for His New Song

Keith Urban released his new song, “Street Called Main,” on Friday (Oct. 28), and the single artwork will look a tad familiar to fans of a certain 1980s movie. On Instagram, Urban shared a photo of himself in a long trench coat and standing in the middle of a street, holding a boombox over his head. The image is strikingly similar to the iconic scene in the Cameron Crowe-directed 1989 romantic teen comedy movie Say Anything. In the movie, the character Diane Court (played by Ione Skye) is awakened by the sound of music and looks out her bedroom window to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Billboard

Niall Horan Promises New Album, Tour in 2023

Niall Horan is gearing up for a return in 2023. After releasing his his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former One Direction singer and solo star told fans on Thursday (Oct. 27) that he’s ready to step back into the spotlight. Related Louis Tomlinson Supports One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan's New 'The Voice' Gig: 'I'll Watch If… 10/28/2022 “Hello lovers, it’s Niall here. It’s been a while, which I know you’re very aware of,” the singer said in a video posted on Twitter. “But I just wanted to give you an update as to what’s going...
Billboard

Watch Kenzie Ziegler Talk New Single ‘100 Degrees,’ React to Throwback Video With Sister Maddie & More

Kenzie Ziegler is fresh off the release of her new single “100 Degrees” about a steamy summer romance gone cold in the winter, and the 18-year-old star sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss the track and finding her sound. “I actually wrote this song about one of my friend’s breakups, not my personal one,” Kenzie explained of the song. “She got broken up with on Christmas Eve, and it’s just a terrible, terrible story. I just wanted to shed light on how something can ruin everything for you during breakups. It can ruin seasons, it can ruin restaurants you...
Billboard

Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars Is Retiring From the Band

After four decades of debauchery, Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars is retiring from the band. “While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace,” Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx said in a joint statement shared with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27). “To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar...
Billboard

Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Responds to Matthew Perry Makeout Story With Taylor Swift Lyrics

Valerie Bertinelli took part in a popular TikTok trend this week, seemingly in response to a story about her in Matthew Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The actress shared a video lip syncing along to Taylor Swift’s Midnights track, “Anti-Hero,” featuring the lyrics, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.” “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?” Bertinelli captioned the clip. “Are you mortified?” In Perry’s memoir, he detailed having an unrequited crush on Bertinelli while the the two co-starred in the 1990 sitcom Sydney, in which Bertinelli played a single woman trying to make it as...
Billboard

Ashley Judd Says She Fractured Leg in ‘Freak Accident’ While Grieving for Mom Naomi Judd

Ashley Judd revealed on Wednesday (Oct. 26) that she suffered a freak injury this summer and fractured her leg in the wake of her mother Naomi Judd‘s death. According to the actress, who shared the story (per The Hollywood Reporter) during a Zoom conversation with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint for the university’s Open Mind lecture series, the fracture was “just this freak accident” that thankfully “healed in two months, lickety-split.” Related Wynonna Judd to Welcome Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini & More for The Judds: Love Is Alive… 10/27/2022 “It was what it was,” she said. “Clumsiness is associated with grief, and there were other...
Billboard

Xscape to Receive Lady of Soul Honor at 2022 Soul Train Awards

Xscape is set to receive the Lady of Soul honor at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. The Georgia quartet is just the second group to receive the honor, following SWV in 2017. These two groups squared off in one of the most-viewed Verzuz specials to date. Hosted by actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole, the 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. The foursome — “Kandi” Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott – amassed six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 1990s, topped...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies Win Halloween By Recreating ‘Best in Show’ Scenes

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies proved that they are still the ultimate dynamic duo when they took to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off their Halloween costumes recreating some of the most iconic scenes from the 2000 mockumentary comedy film, Best in Show. “Happy Halloween. We did this in May,” the former Victorious castmates captioned a series of photos and videos of themselves, in which Gillies portrays Jane Lynch’s character Christy Cummings and Grande takes on Jennifer Coolidge’s Sherri Ann Cabot. Later on in the series, the “7 Rings” singer transforms into Eugene Levy’s Gerry Fleck — eyebrows and...
Billboard

Big Freedia Is Bouncing Back to Fuse With a New Business-Themed Series: Exclusive

Fans across the globe know the Queen Diva of bounce Big Freedia for her high-energy features and larger-than-life dance prowess. But the New Orleans-born star wants you to know that when it comes to her career, she means business. On Thursday (Oct. 27), Billboard can exclusively announce that after five years, Big Freedia is finally returning to Fuse’s airwaves with a new series, Big Freedia Means Business. Co-produced with World of Wonder (the production team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race), the show is set to air starting in summer 2023 on both Fuse and Fuse+, and streaming on WOW Presents Plus in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy