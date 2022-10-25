Read full article on original website
Setting the scene from Morgantown as WVU hosts No. 7 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Brocato sets the scene from Milan Puskar Stadium as the Mountaineers (3-4) host No. 7 TCU (7-0) on Homecoming. MetroNews Gameday radio coverage is on the air from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Mountaineer Mantrip)
Riggs leads Morgantown girls to 4th consecutive Class AAA championship
ONA, W.Va. — A course-record shattering run to start the morning was followed by a school getting its first individual state champion. When it was over, a four-peat was claimed by both overall team champions in Class AAA. Morgantown’s Irene Riggs began the cool, sunny Saturday morning with an...
Follow along: West Virginia falls to No. 7 TCU, 41-31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown puts his unbeaten record against TCU on the line at noon Saturday. Brown, who is 20-22 overall at West Virginia, bas beaten the Horned Frogs in all three matchups since arriving in Morgantown. This year’s version of TCU (7-0, 4-0)...
Press coverage has become a pressing issue for wideouts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Several common themes have hampered West Virginia in both of its October losses this season. Slow starts hurt the Mountaineers at Texas and Texas Tech and forced them to play the majority of each contest from behind. West Virginia’s defense failed to force a turnover and allowed more than 1,000 yards over the two games while surrendering five touchdowns to the Longhorns and six against the Red Raiders.
WVU bests Bowling Green in preseason finale, 73-57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins mentioned earlier this week that Bowling Green liked to get out fast and score in transition. The Mountaineers did all they could by limiting the Falcons to 31 percent shooting from the field and 16 fast break points. West Virginia defeated Bowling Green, 73-57 in a charity exhibition game to benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment Fund.
Metheny excited to play in front of family and friends in return to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 950 days have passed since Kaden Metheny last played an organized basketball game in Morgantown. Metheny spent his prep career playing under Joe Schmidle at University, where he led the Hawks to the school’s first Class AAA state championship in 2019. Metheny is...
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs TCU Preview (Episode 412)
There’s something that doesn’t add up when it comes to West Virginia’s football game with No. 7 TCU on Saturday. Despite playing its worst game of the season at Texas Tech last week, oddsmakers say WVU is just a 7-point underdog against an undefeated Horned Frogs team that leads the Big 12 in scoring.
New-look Mountaineers set to battle Bowling Green in lone exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans get a chance to see the Mountaineers’ new-look roster at 7 p.m. Friday in a charity exhibition against Bowling Green at the Coliseum. The contest, which can be seen through Big 12 Now on ESPN+, benefits the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research...
Straw adjusting well following unique journey to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like any true freshman in college, Oliver Shaw went through a period of transition upon his arrival in Morgantown. That began in January when Shaw, a native of Melbourne, Australia, enrolled early at West Virginia to get a head start as the Mountaineers’ punter. “It...
Roundup: Price sets new state scoring record; PSHS outlasts Wheeling Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out a recap of significant results from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. Parkersburg South 32, Wheeling Park 27 — Robert Shockey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the “Battle of the Patriots” was won by Parkersburg South. Gage Wright rushed for 132 yards, including the go-ahead score for South (8-1). PSHS forced four turnovers and rallied back from a 21-10 deficit. South rushed for 204 yards in the second half. Cyrus Traugh returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.
Highlights: South Harrison defeats Braxton County, 28-7
FLATWOODS, W.Va. — Highlights from South Harrison’s 28-7 win at Braxton County. (Highlights courtesy of ‘Braxton Live’)
Morgantown holds off University to win Mohawk Bowl, 21-20
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Friday’s Mohawk Bowl at Pony Lewis Field was the ninth game this season for both Morgantown and University. Yet to the Mohigans, who entered 5-3 overall and No. 14 in the Class AAA playoff ratings, it was so much more. “For us, it was kind...
WVSSAC Cross Country Championships return to Ona Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School will host the 2022 WVSSAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday. The Class AAA races will begin at 9 a.m. Class AA will follow at noon. Class AA will conclude the event, starting at 3 p.m. Full teams and individual entrants qualified through regional competitions on October 20.
Man safely rescued after lift’s hydraulic system malfunctioned
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — Harrison County authorities say a man was safely rescued Friday night after being suspended about 140 feet in the air on a boom lift for more than six hours. The man was part of a crew working on a radio tower near WVRC Media offices...
Fairmont suspicious death now a murder investigation, one arrested
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A suspicious death in Fairmont is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say Sean Gardiner, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was beaten Sunday in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.
One flown from Randolph County crash scene
BEVERLY, W.Va. – One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital following a dump truck crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, A van was southbound on US 250/219 and crossed into the lane of an oncoming dump truck. The northbound dump truck swerved, but the van also took evasive action causing a collision on the driver’s side of the van.
