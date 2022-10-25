ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Riggs leads Morgantown girls to 4th consecutive Class AAA championship

ONA, W.Va. — A course-record shattering run to start the morning was followed by a school getting its first individual state champion. When it was over, a four-peat was claimed by both overall team champions in Class AAA. Morgantown’s Irene Riggs began the cool, sunny Saturday morning with an...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Follow along: West Virginia falls to No. 7 TCU, 41-31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown puts his unbeaten record against TCU on the line at noon Saturday. Brown, who is 20-22 overall at West Virginia, bas beaten the Horned Frogs in all three matchups since arriving in Morgantown. This year’s version of TCU (7-0, 4-0)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Press coverage has become a pressing issue for wideouts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Several common themes have hampered West Virginia in both of its October losses this season. Slow starts hurt the Mountaineers at Texas and Texas Tech and forced them to play the majority of each contest from behind. West Virginia’s defense failed to force a turnover and allowed more than 1,000 yards over the two games while surrendering five touchdowns to the Longhorns and six against the Red Raiders.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU bests Bowling Green in preseason finale, 73-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins mentioned earlier this week that Bowling Green liked to get out fast and score in transition. The Mountaineers did all they could by limiting the Falcons to 31 percent shooting from the field and 16 fast break points. West Virginia defeated Bowling Green, 73-57 in a charity exhibition game to benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment Fund.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs TCU Preview (Episode 412)

There’s something that doesn’t add up when it comes to West Virginia’s football game with No. 7 TCU on Saturday. Despite playing its worst game of the season at Texas Tech last week, oddsmakers say WVU is just a 7-point underdog against an undefeated Horned Frogs team that leads the Big 12 in scoring.
FORT WORTH, TX
Metro News

Straw adjusting well following unique journey to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like any true freshman in college, Oliver Shaw went through a period of transition upon his arrival in Morgantown. That began in January when Shaw, a native of Melbourne, Australia, enrolled early at West Virginia to get a head start as the Mountaineers’ punter. “It...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Roundup: Price sets new state scoring record; PSHS outlasts Wheeling Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out a recap of significant results from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. Parkersburg South 32, Wheeling Park 27 — Robert Shockey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the “Battle of the Patriots” was won by Parkersburg South. Gage Wright rushed for 132 yards, including the go-ahead score for South (8-1). PSHS forced four turnovers and rallied back from a 21-10 deficit. South rushed for 204 yards in the second half. Cyrus Traugh returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Morgantown holds off University to win Mohawk Bowl, 21-20

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Friday’s Mohawk Bowl at Pony Lewis Field was the ninth game this season for both Morgantown and University. Yet to the Mohigans, who entered 5-3 overall and No. 14 in the Class AAA playoff ratings, it was so much more. “For us, it was kind...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC Cross Country Championships return to Ona Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School will host the 2022 WVSSAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday. The Class AAA races will begin at 9 a.m. Class AA will follow at noon. Class AA will conclude the event, starting at 3 p.m. Full teams and individual entrants qualified through regional competitions on October 20.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Fairmont suspicious death now a murder investigation, one arrested

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A suspicious death in Fairmont is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say Sean Gardiner, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was beaten Sunday in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

One flown from Randolph County crash scene

BEVERLY, W.Va. – One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital following a dump truck crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, A van was southbound on US 250/219 and crossed into the lane of an oncoming dump truck. The northbound dump truck swerved, but the van also took evasive action causing a collision on the driver’s side of the van.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

