Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce. The 45-year-old sports star and Gisele, 42, have confirmed their split via statements released on social media. Tom wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

1 DAY AGO