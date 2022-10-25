Open Enrollment Begins Nov. 1: Coloradans Have Options with Anthem

Read full article on original website
Opinion | Jared Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
Where Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold and Pam Anderson stand on the issues
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Pam Anderson, a Republican who used to be Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder. The winner of the race will oversee Colorado’s elections for the next four years, as well as enforce the state’s campaign...
Where Colorado treasurer candidates Dave Young and Lang Sias stand on the issues
Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against former state Rep. Lang Sias, a Republican. The treasurer’s duties include overseeing the state’s money, handling its investments, serving on the board for the Public Employees’ Retirement Association and managing Colorado’s unclaimed property program.
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
DENVER — When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been...
Where Phil Weiser and John Kellner, Colorado’s attorney general candidates, stand on the issues
Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser is running for reelection against Republican John Kellner, the top prosecutor in the 18th Judicial District. The winner of the race will serve as the top law enforcement official in the state and preside over an office that represents state government in court, oversees law enforcement officer training and enforces consumer protection and antitrust laws.
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the...
Letter to the Editor: Say no to psilocybin, vote no on Colorado Proposition 122 this election
We have children who cannot read. We have children who take their own lives. We have teachers who ask “where did we go wrong?” We have residents and tourists who cannot even clean up after their own dogs. The very last thing we need is another so-called “recreational” drug.
Don’t expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here’s why.
Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Here’s why wildlife officials say not to leave out your pumpkins
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people to properly dispose of their pumpkins after Halloween and to not leave them out for wildlife. Not only is it illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, leaving out pumpkins can lead to unintended consequences – like attracting bears and mountain lions, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Friday in a news release.
