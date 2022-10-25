Read full article on original website
Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. The run of historically high earnings is boosting rewards for shareholders, while also keeping the oil industry in the cross-hairs of governments grappling with the high cost of energy. Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.
Oil Settled Up for the Week
Oil rallied as US fuel stockpiles dropped and exports rose to a record, signaling robust demand despite recent bearish economic trends. West Texas Intermediate futures settled near $88 a barrel after posting a 3.4% weekly gain. The US exported a record amount of fuel last week while East Coast diesel inventories dropped to precariously low levels, according to government data. Tight fuel inventories heading into winter bolstered crude markets even as Wall Street digested uneven corporate earnings.
Aramco Says Global Oil Flows Shift
Saudi Aramco said the global oil market is already adjusting to sanctions on Russia, with Moscow redirecting crude flows to Asia from Europe and other producers making the opposite switch. “Realignment is happening,” Amin Nasser, chief executive officer of the world’s biggest oil company, said at the Future Investment Initiative...
Near Term Oil Price Dynamics Distorted on Multiple Levels
Near term Brent oil price dynamics continue to be distorted on multiple levels with the U.S. and Saudi Arabia vocally sparring after the recent OPEC+ cut. That’s what a new BofA Global Research report outlined, adding that the impact of the dollar is another consideration. “Over the past few...
Record USA Crude Exports Bolster Rise of Oil Futures
Shrinking diesel and gasoline stockpiles in the USA added additional wings to the crude gains on Wednesday. — Oil rallied after the US exported a record amount of crude and fuel last week, offering some upside clarity to a demand outlook recently dominated by economic concerns. West Texas Intermediate...
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
Drone-Driven Explosions Occur Near Crude Oil Tanker
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (OET) has announced that two “drone-driven” explosions occurred in “close proximity” to its Nissos Kea tanker. “In the afternoon of 21 October 2022, while the vessel had called for loading at the port of Ash Shihr in Yemen, there were two drone-driven explosions in close proximity,” OET stated.
Eni Profit Beats Estimates
Eni SpA’s profit remained strong in the third quarter, beating estimates despite a decline in oil and gas prices. The Italian giant follows Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE, which extended a run of historically high earnings this week. The performance is delivering greater returns for investors, while also keeping the industry in the cross-hairs of governments around the world that are grappling with the cost of energy and considering further market interventions.
Wintershall Dea CEO Calls For More Investment In Oil And Gas
Wintershall Dea CEO Mario Mehren called for more investment in the expansion of the energy industry during a media call on Tuesday. — Wintershall Dea CEO Mario Mehren called for more investment in the expansion of the energy industry during a media call on Tuesday. That includes more investment...
UK Offshore Drillers Accept Pay Hike And Call Off Strike
Over 450 offshore drilling and drilling maintenance workers have accepted an improved offer of 10 percent on their rates of payback dated to June 1, 2022. — Over 450 offshore drilling and drilling maintenance workers covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA) have accepted an improved offer of 10 percent on their rates of payback dated to June 1, 2022.
ExxonMobil Finds Oil Two More Times In Guyana
ExxonMobil has made discoveries at the Sailfin-1 and Yarrow-1 wells in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has made discoveries at the Sailfin-1 and Yarrow-1 wells in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, adding to its extensive portfolio of development opportunities. ExxonMobil has made more than 30 discoveries on...
US Oil Products Exports Ban Could Save $5Bn For Customers
A new analysis suggests that a ban on exporting US refined oil products would save US consumers $5 billion. — Modeling done by analyst firm Wood Mackenzie suggests that a ban on exporting US refined oil products would save US consumers $5 billion at a cost of $30 billion to US refiners and $2 billion to European countries.
Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
European gas-fired power generation is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Gas-fired power generation, which is currently part of Europe’s electricity backbone, is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Rystad Energy research shows...
Norway Now Comfortably Europe's Top Gas Supplier
Norway is now comfortably Europe's number one gas supplier with more than 25 percent of market share. — Norway’s position as Europe’s number one oil and gas producer has grown in prominence since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That’s what a new BofA Global Research report noted,...
Shell Looking To Develop CCS In Southeast Asia
Oil supermajor Shell is exploring the feasibility of carbon transport and storage options in Brunei and Singapore. This will be explored via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Shell Eastern Petroleum and Brunei Shell Petroleum. This could potentially form part of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub in Southeast Asia.
Kongsberg Digital Solution Picked For Soechi Lines Fleet
Kongsberg Digital has been contracted to deliver Vessel Insight to six vessels in Soechi Lines fleet. — Soechi Lines, one of Indonesia’s largest tanker operators and shipyard companies have opted to implement Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight on its six crude oil tankers and LPG carriers. Once the initial rollout is complete, the remaining vessels in the fleet will be connected, Kongsberg said in its statement.
Rough Gas Storage Facility in UK Reopens
Centrica has announced the reopening of the UK’s Rough gas storage facility. The storage facility completed “significant” engineering upgrades over the summer and commissioning over early autumn, Centrica revealed, adding that work done at the site so far means that Rough is operating at around 20 percent of its previous capacity this winter.
Singaporean Trio Ink Deal For Floating Hybrid Renewable Energy
Keppel Infrastructure has partnered with the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University to study floating RES development. — Keppel Infrastructure has launched a joint study with the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University on the technological and economic feasibility of floating hybrid renewable energy system development.
Exxon, Chevron Reap $31B Profit
Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. amassed more than $30 billion in combined net income as politicians blast Big Oil for raking in massive profits at a time when consumers are struggling with soaring inflation and energy shortages worldwide. Exxon posted the highest profit in its 152-year history, while Chevron...
White House Eyes Expanding Northeast Diesel Reserve
The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England, according to people familiar with the matter. The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter.
