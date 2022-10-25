Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'
Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher' after 'Superman' news
Henry Cavill announced he is stepping away from his role in "The Wticher," and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post.
Florence Pugh recalls early project when Hollywood bosses tried to change ‘my weight’ and ‘my look’
Florence Pugh has said she “felt like I’d made a massive mistake” moving to Hollywood during the early years of her career. In a new interview, Pugh opened up about how studio bosses wanted to change her appearance after she landed the lead role as a pop star in a television pilot when she was 19. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old actor said: “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what...
Rihanna Returns To The Spotlight In A Sequined Gown At The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Rihanna shut down the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere last week in a shimmering, gray, sequined Rick Owens gown that highlighted her incredible curves (and further promoted her style icon status). While gracing the Los Angeles red carpet on O...
Inside Nova
Katy Perry says eyelid 'mishap' was a 'party trick'
Katy Perry says the moment she appeared to get her eyelid stuck during her Las Vegas residency was a “broken doll eye party trick”. The singer, 38, seemed to suffer the glitch on Monday (24.10.22), prompting fans to say she had experienced a “mechanical failure” and joke she had been replaced by a cyborg.
Inside Nova
Kanye West's school 'reopens hours after abrupt closure'
Kanye West's school has reportedly reopened just hours after parents were told it was closing with immediate effect. The Donda Academy - a private school in California named after the rapper's late mother Donda West - was said to be closing for the remainder of the year in an email from principal Jason Angell on Wednesday (26.10.22) who said the decision came "at the discretion of our founder" amid plans to reopen in September 2023.
Inside Nova
Victoria Beckham loves her capsule denim collection with model Mia Regan
Victoria Beckham loves her capsule denim collection with model Mia Regan. The ex Spice Girl adores that the Mia Regan X Victoria Beckham collection “is so entirely” representative of the 19-year-old model. The 48-year-old fashion designer told British Vogue: “This capsule is so entirely Mia, and I love...
Inside Nova
The Royal Mint begins production of the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III
The Royal Mint has started production of the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III. The official minter of UK coins has announced that the first coin to feature the 73-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September - will be the 50 pence piece, with the design created by acclaimed British artist Martin Jennings expected to circulate from December 2022.
Comments / 0