Cleveland Jewish News
AFMDA’s fall event honors volunteer paramedics, EMTs
The American Friends of Magen David Adom held its fall event Sept. 22 at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood. The evening was held in honor of the 27,000 volunteer paramedics and EMTs of Magen David Adom, Israel’s Red Cross, and national emergency series. Featuring American born, Israeli comedian Joel Chasnoff, attendees also heard from MDA senior EMT Dovale Shachor. He shared stories about his years of volunteer services, beginning at age 15. Now studying to be a paramedic, Shachor also has close ties to Cleveland, having lived here for many years, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
New MAGNET headquarters opens in MidTown
As one of the organizations revitalizing Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood, the Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network, or MAGNET, opened its new headquarters with remarks from national, state and local leaders to welcome the center. MAGNET celebrated the opening with a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 27, and a community open house...
Cleveland Jewish News
Professional development conference Nov. 3-4 in Cleveland
Engage! Cleveland will host the fifth annual Lead CLE: Professional Development Conference Nov. 3 and 4 in the Cleveland Public Library’s Louis Stokes Wing. The conference will include the region’s top experts to encourage growth within young professionals, according to a news release. The conference, which will also...
Cleveland Jewish News
More on Ungar accomplishments
CJN Staff Reporter Becky Raspe did an excellent job presenting remembrances of community leader Marcia Ungar in a recent issue of the Cleveland Jewish News. (“Mar-Lou Shoes namesake recalled as kind, full of life,” Sept. 30) However, a couple of significant accomplishments were not mentioned. Many readers will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Alpha Omega – the Jewish dental fraternity
More than 100 years ago the medical profession looked very different. Jews faced antisemitism on campus and discrimination in the workplace. Quotas existed at all major universities that limited the number of Jewish students that were admitted. For this reason and more, the Alpha Omega International Dental Fraternity was created.
Cleveland Jewish News
CH-UH School Board OKs TIF for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School Board unanimously approved a tax increment financing package for the $53 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project Oct. 26 that will transform a segment of Lee Road into a $53 million mixed-use district. The vote at a special meeting took place in advance of a Nov. 7 Cleveland...
Cleveland Jewish News
New light on an ancient bronze Nov. 1 at CMA
The Cleveland Museum of Art will host a talk on the Cleveland Apollo and the technique that was used to create it at noon Nov. 1 at the museum at 11150 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Curator Seth Pevnick and conservator of projects Colleen Snyder will speak...
Cleveland Jewish News
Porwancher scholar-in-residence at B’nai Jeshurun Nov. 4-6
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host professor Andrew Porwancher for its Weingold Scholar-in-Residence from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. Porwancher is the author of “The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton,” published by Princeton University Press. He serves as the Wick Cary professor at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Porwancher will discuss three topics – “Theodore Roosevelt and the Jewish Vote” at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; “George Washington’s Thanksgiving: Jews and the New Republic” at 9 a.m. Nov. 5;
Cleveland Jewish News
Dental reconstruction can help regain your smile
Dental cosmetics serve several purposes to correct injuries and improve confidence. Whether they be out of necessity or want, dental professionals offer options for dental reconstruction. Dentists Dr. Paul Mikhli of Beachwood Dental, and Dr. Shawn Schlessel of The Center for Advanced Dentistry in Beachwood, discussed the reasons behind dental...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kamen, Norma
Norma Kamen (nee Shedroff) of Beachwood, passed away on Oct. 23. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kamen. Loving mother of Allen (Maaike van Westen) Kamen, Sandra (Edward) Robitz, and George (Barbara) Kamen. Beloved grandmother of Maxine and Jos Kamen van Westen, Rachel (George) and Michael (Emily) Robitz, Charles (Lluvia), Eliot (Clare) and Caroline Kamen. Great grandmother of Noa Spurlock-Robitz. Dear sister of Dolores Taller. Beloved matriarch of the family, aunt and great-aunt, and friend to many.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC encore screening of ‘Farewell Mr. Haffmann’
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will present an encore screening of “Farewell Mr. Haffmann,” a film set in 1941 Paris, at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the JCC’s Stonehill Auditorium at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. “Farewell Mr. Haffmann” received the 2022 Jack and Minda Jaffee...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dave’s Market & Eatery Lee Road location to open Oct. 29
Dave’s Supermarket will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in the former Zagara’s Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights as the third Dave’s Market & Eatery. Dave’s Market at Cedar Road and Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights closed Oct. 25. Preliminary plans for a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dental check-ups can keep bigger problems from mounting
Making and keeping routine dental checkups ensures that one’s teeth and gums are clean and healthy. Those appointments, which professionals usually suggest take place twice a year, also screen for more serious oral problems, such as mouth cancer. Still, prime oral health is not achieved by dental visits alone. It is a patient’s responsibility to take good care of their teeth daily at home.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chayla Hope releases first solo album ‘Damn, Feelings’
Cleveland-based singer Chayla Hope released her first solo album, “Damn, Feelings,” on Oct. 28. Hope originally fronted the band Seafair, which disbanded at the beginning of 2019, which left her to pursue her solo project that eventually morphed into “Damn, Feelings” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dahlia Messeloff | Fuchs Mizrachi School | Soccer
While Dahlia Messeloff is just in her freshman year at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, she is already making an impact as the top scorer on the girls’ soccer team. Her season has been punctuated by a four-goal performance versus Villa Angela-St. Joseph in September, making her this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Cleveland Jewish News
Police release video of officer-involved shooting outside Shaker Heights High School
Shaker Heights police released bodycam video of an Oct. 21 officer-involved shooting of a carjacking suspect that occurred in front of Shaker Heights High School at about 3:15 p.m. that afternoon. In the video, two officers approach a suspect with a German shepherd trailing the suspect as well. The police...
