The American Friends of Magen David Adom held its fall event Sept. 22 at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood. The evening was held in honor of the 27,000 volunteer paramedics and EMTs of Magen David Adom, Israel’s Red Cross, and national emergency series. Featuring American born, Israeli comedian Joel Chasnoff, attendees also heard from MDA senior EMT Dovale Shachor. He shared stories about his years of volunteer services, beginning at age 15. Now studying to be a paramedic, Shachor also has close ties to Cleveland, having lived here for many years, according to a news release.

