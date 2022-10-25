Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn can’t close out in loss to Arkansas
Auburn got a duly needed bye week ahead of Saturday. The Tigers got healthier, got extra time to look at their opponent, and most importantly, got a chance to examine all the recent mistakes; ones that continued to pile up through a dismal stretch early in the season. “It’s, like,...
Former Auburn football player, Georgia coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
Former Auburn football letterwinner and longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday. He was 90 years old. University of Georgia officials announced that he died peacefully Friday afternoon in the presence of his wife and four children. A native of Mobile, Dooley was a standout athlete at McGill Catholic...
Arkansas just goes back to ‘bread and butter’ while Auburn ‘didn’t have a good enough plan’
It only took Arkansas 30 minutes of game time to feel comfortable just going back to what it’s done all season. “We kind of went back to our bread and butter,” said Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman on his team’s second-half adjustments. “Inside-outside zone and ran a little counter against them.”
Vote now: Jacori Tarver, Pete Lanier and DV Williams are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees
Tarver rushed for 147 yards on 21 carries in Beauregard’s 28-17 win over Lincoln on Friday on the road. Beauregard finished the regular season with a near-perfect 9-1 record. Pete Lanier, wide receiver. Lee-Scott. Lanier scored twice in the second quarter of Lee-Scott’s season-finale win over Edgewood, on both...
LEE: Please meddle
The phone at my desk rang the other day. A woman who’s lived here “forever” said she’s moving, and she was packing up boxes and she was wondering if we had any rolls of blank newsprint she could have. They do make for great packing stuffer, and if you can get them blank you don’t have to worry about any ink smudging your dishes.
Auburn High charges into playoffs after romp over Smiths Station
Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium was about two things: Celebrating one of the most successful senior classes in Auburn High football history and preparing for the future. Because, as head coach Keith Etheredge says, you have to have everybody ready if you want to win it all. Auburn High...
Viral Auburn TikTok creator shares ghost stories from across Alabama
Who doesn’t like a good ghost story, especially around Halloween? If the follower count of local TikTok creator Joshua Dairen is any indication, there are plenty of people with an appetite for the paranormal. Dairen first began uploading videos about Alabama’s urban legends this past June. Since then, his page has gained over 83,000 followers, and his content has amassed over a million likes.
Dadeville staves off Wicksburgs to complete undefeated regular season
DADEVILLE — Jordan Rambo was going down as he threw it, but he could see the ball even after he hit the ground. Rambo’s pass was soaring high with a lot on the line. The Dadeville quarterback and his Tigers held a one-point lead over visiting Wickburg, and with a little over three minutes to play, the heave came on third-and-9 from Dadeville’s 16 yard line.
Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do
Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,000
Harris Doyle is excited to present The Townes at Moore's Mill. Three Story Luxurious Townhome nestled in the Moores’s Mill Golf Club Area & only minutes from Downtown Auburn & Shops & Restaurants in Moore’s Mill. A short drive to Tiger Town/ I85! This Chic TH is Finished w/Designer Selections & well appointed w/ 3 spacious Bedrooms & 3.5 beautifully detailed bathrooms. Main living area opens to gourmet kitchen & SS Appl/ incl a Gas Range, Lg Island w/Quartz CT & complete w/ an Elegant Built-In Wine Bar.Fireplace can be found in the living room along w/ a french door opening to balcony to bring in even more outdoor light. Other stylish features incl 10’ ceiling main level, 9’ level 1, 8’ level 3, custom lighting, hrwd flrs & crown molding in the main living areas & is complete w/ a Two Car Garage and outdoor common areas. A short distance to enjoy golf, swimming, dining, tennis should you choose membership at the Moore's Mill Golf Club. Please contact Moore's Mill Club for information.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Auburn-Opelika experts offer safety tips for Halloween weekend
While Halloween night is a fun and exciting time to dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating, it’s important to remember safety tips to ensure the holiday is a good one to remember. The official day for door-to-door trick-or-treating for Auburn will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m....
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 7 min ago.
