Harris Doyle is excited to present The Townes at Moore's Mill. Three Story Luxurious Townhome nestled in the Moores’s Mill Golf Club Area & only minutes from Downtown Auburn & Shops & Restaurants in Moore’s Mill. A short drive to Tiger Town/ I85! This Chic TH is Finished w/Designer Selections & well appointed w/ 3 spacious Bedrooms & 3.5 beautifully detailed bathrooms. Main living area opens to gourmet kitchen & SS Appl/ incl a Gas Range, Lg Island w/Quartz CT & complete w/ an Elegant Built-In Wine Bar.Fireplace can be found in the living room along w/ a french door opening to balcony to bring in even more outdoor light. Other stylish features incl 10’ ceiling main level, 9’ level 1, 8’ level 3, custom lighting, hrwd flrs & crown molding in the main living areas & is complete w/ a Two Car Garage and outdoor common areas. A short distance to enjoy golf, swimming, dining, tennis should you choose membership at the Moore's Mill Golf Club. Please contact Moore's Mill Club for information.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO