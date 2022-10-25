Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Surprised as New Release Is Instantly Discounted to $2
A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game that just released yesterday has already been discounted 90 percent, knocking its price down from $20 to $2. It's very rare for a game to be discounted 90 percent within 24 hours of release. Why it's been discounted 90 percent just after release, we don't know. Publisher Red Deer Games, who has released a variety of indie games on the platform, hasn't advertised the sale, leaving fans with only guesses.
ComicBook
Hasbro Reveals Dicelings, New Toys That Transform From Dice to Dungeons & Dragons' Monsters
Soon, Dungeons & Dragons will be able to roll a red dragon or beholder when making an attack on a red dragon or beholder. Earlier today, Hasbro announced a new "Dicelings" toy line, with the first wave of figures set to be released in March 2023. The new Dicelings are toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster. The first wave will include four toys – a white owlbear, a black dragon, a red dragon, and a beholder. Notably, three of the four Dicelings are "inspired by" the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie; however, the beholder figure doesn't feature any Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves branding, suggesting that a beholder won't be in the movie (or Hasbro doesn't want to spoil the reveal of a beholder). Packaging for the Red Dragon Diceling also confirmed that the red dragon in the movie is Themberchaud, a particularly chonky red dragon found in the Underdark. You can check out an early image of the new toys below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22).
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Item Costs More In-Game Than It Does in Real Life
Overwatch 2 players unhappy with the prices of in-game items got this week one of the best examples of the frustrations with the game's overall monetization system. A player pointed out that there's an item players can get in the game – a Pachimari keychain – which actually costs less to purchase physically from Blizzard's merch store than it does to affix to one of your weapons in-game.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
ComicBook
PlayStation Studio Teases "Ambitious" New PS5 Game
While PlayStation's London Studio has mostly stuck to VR games and Singstar titles over the last decade, the team will be doing something very different in the PlayStation 5 era. In a new interview with GamesIndustry.biz, the studio revealed that it is working on an "ambitious" live-service co-op game. The title will be set in a version of London with fantastical and magical elements. While the team is abandoning VR for this new game, co-studio head Stuart Whyte says that some of the technical elements from the game are the same that were used on its VR titles.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Marvel, Star Wars Games to Lowest Prices Ever
Smart Nintendo Switch shoppers who've been waiting for games to go on sale got another round of discounts recently during an event that includes some significant price drops on a number of different games. Some of those are some well-known titles, too, such as a collection of licensed LEGO games that include Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter characters, and in some instances, the games have been dropped to their lowest prices yet.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Nuke Gets Revealed
The nuke for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been revealed and it's pretty sweet. In the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, Infinity Ward introduced an expanded selection of killstreaks after the previous two games had featured just three. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 upped the ante with 15 killstreaks including the fabled Tactical Nuke. If the player earned 25 kills without dying, they could get a nuke which would end the game and give the team who earned it an automatic win, even if they were losing. Over the years, developers have toyed around with this concept, though some games have completely removed it.
Florence Pugh recalls early project when Hollywood bosses tried to change ‘my weight’ and ‘my look’
Florence Pugh has said she “felt like I’d made a massive mistake” moving to Hollywood during the early years of her career. In a new interview, Pugh opened up about how studio bosses wanted to change her appearance after she landed the lead role as a pop star in a television pilot when she was 19. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old actor said: “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what...
Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher' after 'Superman' news
Henry Cavill announced he is stepping away from his role in "The Wticher," and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold Games for November 2022 Revealed
Xbox's free games for November have been revealed with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers getting two free games next month. Those games are Praetorians – HD Remaster and Dead End Job with the first of those available soon and the other to become available midway through the month. Until those games are available, however, Xbox users still have October's free games to download before those are cycled out for the new options.
ComicBook
Barbarian Director Reveals His "Interesting" Prequel Idea (Exclusive)
Full spoilers for Barbarian follow! In a year filled with great new horror movies, Zach Cregger's Barbarian is not only one of the most surprising but also one that has kept viewers on their toes for the entirety of the film. Despite the way that the hit new horror movie ended, some have still been curious about the prospect of Barbarian becoming the next big horror movie franchise. While the movie wraps up with both "The Mother" and Richard Brake's Frank dying, seemingly ending the decades long nightmare brewing under the house, chatter about another chapter has been ongoing since the film debuted.
ComicBook
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
ComicBook
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
ComicBook
Check Out This Preview of Sweet Valley Twins #1: Best Friends
The first in a series of graphic novels collecting Francine Pascal's best-selling series Sweet Valley Twins is launching next week from Random House Graphic, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of the book, titled Sweet Valley Twins #1: Best Friends. The graphic novel is written by Nicole Andelfinger, and drawn by Claudia Aguirre, and is set to debut in bookstores and online on November 1. It adapts the first novel in the series, which has the same title as the graphic novel and was first released in 1986. The stories center on twins Elizabeth and Jessica from Sweet Valley, California, and their navigation of friendship, school, crushes, and more.
ComicBook
New Steam Hit Already on Sale a Week After Release
If you're a Steam user who was occupied recently with a new release like Gotham Knights, New Tales from the Borderlands, or something else and didn't buy Persona 5 when it finally came to that platform, you're in luck if you were still considering buying it. just over a week after the beloved RPG released on the PC platform, Persona 5 has now gone on sale already. It's a small discount that's available, but it's better than paying for the full price on Steam itself.
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Still Upset Over Big Missing Feature
It's been four years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. Since its initial release, the game has come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, it's not received a proper "next-gen" port on the current-gen consoles. This means there's no way to play the game at 60 FPS on console. On PS4 and Xbox One, this is excusable. On more powerful consoles it's less excusable.
ComicBook
Netflix Teams With Walmart to Put Gift Cards and More Merch in Stores
Netflix and Walmart are set to expand their partnership this year. The streamer and retail giant previously got together for an online collaboration, which saw Walmart's website launch a Netflix shopping hub. Ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season, Walmart will be taking that Netflix deal into stores around the country, ramping up the amount of licensed products from the service that it keeps on its shelves.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
Comments / 1