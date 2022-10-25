ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently

Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers & Backstage News For October 17-21

- Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly. - JBL Promo, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: Michael Hayes. - United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. Backstage News. - Although Triple was sidelined with COVID, we've heard he's doing fine. Road Dogg helped run...
More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More

CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
WWE Files Trademark Related To Elektra Lopez

WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 26, WWE filed to trademark "La Madrina" for entertainment services. That is a nickname for Elektra Lopez. Lopez recently returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday, October 25. Prior to her return, she was paired with Legado del Fantasma but did not move up to the main roster with them. Instead, they are currently paired with Zelina Vega, who recently stated that she is the person WWE can look to when they want to get something over.
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases

During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
Cora Jade: AJ Lee & Saraya/Paige Inspired Me To Become A Wrestler

Cora Jade reveals her two biggest inspirations to her pro wrestling career. Many current day female performers around the world will name past stars like Lita, Trish Stratus, and Mickie James as their biggest inspiration to start a career in the squared circle. For Cora Jade, who is one of the youngest stars that WWE currently has to offer, her inspirations are a bit more recent.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Arn Anderson On Scissoring: If Billy Gunn Decides That It’s A Cool Thing, Who Am I To Argue?

Arn Anderson has no room to argue about one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling. The Acclaimed have taken weekly AEW programming by storm in recent weeks, as the duo, alongside 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn, have become massive crowd favorites. After losing to Swerve In Our Glory at the All Out pay-per-view in their first chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens went on to get a rematch for the Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam. In that match, Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in their victory.
