More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently
Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Full results (Courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29) - Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) -...
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers & Backstage News For October 17-21
- Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly. - JBL Promo, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: Michael Hayes. - United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. Backstage News. - Although Triple was sidelined with COVID, we've heard he's doing fine. Road Dogg helped run...
GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29): Nick Gage Faces Lio Rush; Taya Valkyrie, Mike Bailey, More Compete
Game Changer Wrestling held its Hit Em Up event on October 29 from Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29) - Steel Cage: Starboy Charlie def. Juicy Finau. - YAMATO def. Jordan...
GUNTHER Disgusted By Rey Mysterio, Sheamus Gets Married, Mick Foley Deactivates Twitter | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 29, 2022. - GUNTHER says he sent his message to Rey Mysterio loud and clear, Liv Morgan will show Sonya Deville exactly what she lives for and Sami Zayn thinks things are going great for the Bloodline on The SmackDown LowDown.
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Roman Reigns Appearance, Trick Or Street Fight Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
Roman Reigns comes to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will make an appearance on the October 31 episode of WWE Raw. Monday's Raw is the final episode of the Raw brand before WWE Crown Jewel where Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, AJ Styles Talks To NASCAR, Liv Morgan's Anniversary | Fight Size
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2022 and the payment date will be December 27, 2022.
More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More
CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
WWE Files Trademark Related To Elektra Lopez
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 26, WWE filed to trademark "La Madrina" for entertainment services. That is a nickname for Elektra Lopez. Lopez recently returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday, October 25. Prior to her return, she was paired with Legado del Fantasma but did not move up to the main roster with them. Instead, they are currently paired with Zelina Vega, who recently stated that she is the person WWE can look to when they want to get something over.
Madcap Moss: Brock Lesnar Has Pulled Me Aside And Given Me Advice
Madcap Moss has been part of the WWE system since 2014, but didn't join the main roster until 2020. Injuries have limited his television time, but he was involved in a prominent storyline with Baron Corbin (Happy Corbin) in 2021 and 2022. Moss has shared the ring with the likes...
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
Paul Heyman Warns Roman About Logan Paul, Powerhouse Hobbs Targets Wardlow | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 28, 2022. - Tonight, Paul Heyman tried to warn Roman Reigns about Logan Paul's possibly getting a lucky knockout punch in during their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. - Tonight, Ronda Rousey...
Cora Jade: AJ Lee & Saraya/Paige Inspired Me To Become A Wrestler
Cora Jade reveals her two biggest inspirations to her pro wrestling career. Many current day female performers around the world will name past stars like Lita, Trish Stratus, and Mickie James as their biggest inspiration to start a career in the squared circle. For Cora Jade, who is one of the youngest stars that WWE currently has to offer, her inspirations are a bit more recent.
Roxanne Perez: Shawn Michaels Told Me, 'We're Throwing You In The Deep End'
Before signing with WWE at the beginning of 2022, Roxanne Perez had already found success as Rok-C in Ring of Honor and the Independent scene. Perez made her WWE TV debut on the April 15 episode of NXT Level Up and was on NXT TV the following week. Speaking on...
Shawn Michaels: I Tell Talent That The Hardest Work They're Ever Going To Do Is Creatively
Shawn Michaels comments on the importance of talent owning their own creativity, using D-Generation X as a good example of why it's important for wrestlers to have creative freedom. D-Generation X recently celebrated 25 years since their formation on the October 10, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Behind...
Ella Jay Talks PWI Women's 150, GAW TV And Mickie James, Wrestling Interviews | Interview
Ella Jay (@itsellajay) discusses being full-time in wrestling media, PWI Women's 150, interviewing, GAW TV, and more!
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Arn Anderson On Scissoring: If Billy Gunn Decides That It’s A Cool Thing, Who Am I To Argue?
Arn Anderson has no room to argue about one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling. The Acclaimed have taken weekly AEW programming by storm in recent weeks, as the duo, alongside 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn, have become massive crowd favorites. After losing to Swerve In Our Glory at the All Out pay-per-view in their first chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens went on to get a rematch for the Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam. In that match, Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in their victory.
Jay White: Me vs. Kazuchika Okada Is Bigger Than Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
Switchblade says it's his time and his era. Jay White is now the leader of Bullet Club and has been for several years. White took over the faction following the departure of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page. Jay White has expanded to include new members...
