Rihanna Returns To The Spotlight In A Sequined Gown At The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Rihanna shut down the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere last week in a shimmering, gray, sequined Rick Owens gown that highlighted her incredible curves (and further promoted her style icon status). While gracing the Los Angeles red carpet on O...
Rihanna 'first choice' for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack
Rihanna was Ryan Coogler's first choice for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack. The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has just confirmed her first song from the soundtrack 'Lift Me Up' will arrive on Friday (28.10.22), and the movie's director says the new mother was the perfect fit because motherhood is a big theme in the Marvel flick.
Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher' after 'Superman' news
Henry Cavill announced he is stepping away from his role in "The Wticher," and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post.
Prince Jackson thinks of Michael Jackson 'every day'
Prince Jackson still thinks about his dad Michael "every day". The pop icon died in June 2009, aged 50, and Prince admits that his dad is never far from his thoughts. Prince explained: "I think about him every day. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel...
Bros review – ribald and riotous gay romcom
Bobby (Billy Eichner), a would-be museum curator and a blogger whose acidulated witticisms have brought him a degree of fame within New York’s LGBTQ+ community, is not interested in romance. Neither is Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), a miserable testate lawyer by day, shirtless queer-club eye candy by night. And certainly neither would countenance anything as soul-crushingly cosy and heteronormative as commitment. And yet, following an abortive first encounter, there’s a spark between them.
Katy Perry says eyelid 'mishap' was a 'party trick'
Katy Perry says the moment she appeared to get her eyelid stuck during her Las Vegas residency was a “broken doll eye party trick”. The singer, 38, seemed to suffer the glitch on Monday (24.10.22), prompting fans to say she had experienced a “mechanical failure” and joke she had been replaced by a cyborg.
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'
Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Victoria Beckham loves her capsule denim collection with model Mia Regan
Victoria Beckham loves her capsule denim collection with model Mia Regan. The ex Spice Girl adores that the Mia Regan X Victoria Beckham collection “is so entirely” representative of the 19-year-old model. The 48-year-old fashion designer told British Vogue: “This capsule is so entirely Mia, and I love...
Harris Dickinson open to playing James Bond
Harris Dickinson would be up for playing James Bond. The 'Triangle of Sadness' actor has been tipped as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig as 007 and revealed that he is open to playing the famous spy on the big screen. Harris told the i newspaper: "One of my friends...
Gwen Stefani says songwriting helped her overcome dyslexia
Gwen Stefani has declared songwriting helped "unlock" her creativity after years of struggling with dyslexia. The No Doubt star didn't discover she had the learning difficulty - which causes problems with reading, writing and spelling - until she became a mother but realised it explained so much of her early years - and she now understands how writing songs helped her enourmously.
