Bobby (Billy Eichner), a would-be museum curator and a blogger whose acidulated witticisms have brought him a degree of fame within New York’s LGBTQ+ community, is not interested in romance. Neither is Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), a miserable testate lawyer by day, shirtless queer-club eye candy by night. And certainly neither would countenance anything as soul-crushingly cosy and heteronormative as commitment. And yet, following an abortive first encounter, there’s a spark between them.

21 MINUTES AGO