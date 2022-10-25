Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Iowa City man who reportedly fled the scene of an accident charged with 3rd OWI
An Iowa City man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident while intoxicated. Police say the incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 8:20pm on Highway 6 East. According to the arrest report, 51-year-old Jason Northam of Dover Street was involved in a motor vehicle accident and fled the scene. He was found within 100 yards of the vehicle with a key to the vehicle in his pocket. Upon contact, Northam reportedly had the odor of ingested alcohol and performed poorly on field tests.
Daily Iowan
City of Iowa City files petition to reduce H-Bar hours after fatal shooting
The City of Iowa City issued an abatement petition for H-Bar following a fatal shooting on Oct. 23. The petition centers around the H-Bar, which will request the bar be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. H-Bar originally listed its hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Google.
KCJJ
Chicago man arrested for stealing package and possessing drugs
A Chicago man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a package from an Iowa City residence and being found with methamphetamine. Police say the incident occurred at a residence on Muscatine Avenue at approximately 11:45 am October 22nd. 44-year-old Robert Seals reportedly took possession of a package worth over $5000 that had been mailed to that address and drove away in a silver Dodge Durango. The arrest report does not specify the contents of the package.
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of using baseball bat to threaten fast food worker
An Iowa City man was arrested after being accused of using a baseball bat at a fast food restaurant. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 8:50 pm Wednesday at the Lower Muscatine Road McDonald’s restaurant. 36-year-old Eli Prasch of McCLean Street allegedly was inside wielding the bat, trying to get behind the counter. When an officer arrived, Prasch saw him and took off running out the side door.
KCRG.com
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July. In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of...
KCRG.com
One person dead after Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died following a crash in Johnson County early this morning. Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a semi with a trailer was completing a U-turn. The Ford struck the trailer and entered the ditch causing the fatal injury.
kciiradio.com
Additional Charges for Keota Man
On October 17th, thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Wulf of Keota was arrested for Willful Injury, a Class C Felony, and Domestic Abuse Assault with Intent to Cause Serious Injury, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Attorney’s Office continued investigating, resulting in more charges against Wulf.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of threatening roommate with a knife
Allegedly chasing her roommate with a knife has led to an Iowa City woman’ arrest. Iowa City Police say 19-year-old Aubri Diaz was upset that her roommate had brought someone home to the pair’s South Dodge Street apartment without letting her know. Just before 1:30 Wednesday morning Diaz allegedly punched and kicked the walls and screamed at the roommate. Police allege that Diaz then grabbed a knife and began stabbing the roommate’s door and threatening to stab her in the face. The roommate’s guest was able to escape through a bedroom window.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
ourquadcities.com
4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting
Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of head butting domestic partner
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly headbutting his domestic partner. Police were called to the Morgan Court residence of 39-year-old Oscar Velazquez-Aviles at approximately 2am Sunday on reports of a domestic assault. According to the victim, she was involved in an argument with the man when he head-butted her. She fell to the ground and may or may not have lost consciousness. The woman suffered a black eye and acute and lingering pain to the right side of her head.
KCJJ
Search warrant at Coralville residence results in arrest of Chicagoland man
Coralville police arrested a suburban Chicago man Monday after finding a stolen weapon at a 20th Avenue residence. According to the arrest report, a search warrant was executed around 4:45pm. Prior to entering the residence, officers reportedly observed 24-year-old Van Shawn Turman of Country Club Hills Illinois throwing a plastic bag on the roof. The bag was located, and a 9mm pistol was found inside.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
WQAD
East Moline police sergeant in critical condition after being assaulted by alleged arsonist
52-year-old Adrian W. Rogers has been charged with attempted murder after critically injuring an East Moline police sergeant. He was arrested late Monday night.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Iowa City Police have identified the victim of a weekend shooting outside a nightclub near downtown. According to an ICPD news release, officers were called to H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 2:00 Sunday morning for a report of six gunshots in the alley. Officers arrived on-scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with threatening former co worker
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after threatening a former co-worker earlier in the month. According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Alan Joynes of Kansas Avenue previously worked at the Car-X location on Waterfront Drive. He went there the morning of October 7th, entered the auto-shop area and began threatening a former co-worker. Joynes allegedly called the victim vulgar names and threatened to assault them. He reportedly got within striking distance of the victim and lunged twice at them, placing them in fear.
KCJJ
IC bar owner charged with serving himself and one other person while intoxicated
An Iowa City bar owner faces charges that he served himself and another person while both were already intoxicated. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to Pints on South Clinton Street just before 12:15pm on October 14th after the bar’s owner, identified as 52-year-old Douglas Meek on Eversull Lane, was reportedly found passed out inside. Arriving officers say they found Meek and another subject passed out and heavily intoxicated. Security video reportedly shows Meek and the other subject consuming shots and alcoholic seltzers which Meek later allegedly admitted to serving.
KCJJ
Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours
An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
